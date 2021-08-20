An alleged WhatsApp message of the KNUST student who took his life has popped up

It appeared he was having a chat with someone and told the person he was contemplating his action

He indicated that he was messed up and the person he was chatting with asked him to calm down

Frederick Asamoah, the level 400 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who took his life apparently reached out to someone.

In a new twist, an alleged WhatsApp message believed to have come from Fredrick has landed on social media.

In the alleged chat, Fredrick appeared to be trying to open up to someone over what he was going through.

I am messed up - Last WhatsApp message of KNUST student who took own life pops up

According to him, he was going through a lot which had messed him up but was not getting anyone to talk to.

He went on to say that he was contemplating taking his life but did not mention what exactly was eating him up.

The person he was having the conversation asked him to be calm and requested to know what was really happening but there was no response.

News came in some days ago that a level 400 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) had taken his own life.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on KNUST's official Twitter page, it was reported that the young man had hanged himself.

The deceased was identified as Frederick Asamoah.

Various reactions on Twitter alleged that he took his life due to depression, which YEN.com.gh cannot confirm.

