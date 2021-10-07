NSS has released postings for the 2021/2022 service year

81,081 graduates to be deployed to various institutions

Prospective personnel whose postings have been accepted by user agencies to begin on October 11, 2021

Accra - The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for the 2021/2022 service year for 81,081 graduates to be deployed to various institutions.

The list of postings was released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

According to a report filed by Staarfmonline, a statement signed and issued by the new and Acting Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi called on prospective personnel to log on to the NSS’s website to confirm placements before visiting user agencies to endorse their letters.

2021 NSS postings out Photo credit: National Service Scheme

Source: Twitter

81,081 graduates from various accredited tertiary institutions who enrolled for 2021/2022 have been deployed for national service to various user agencies across Ghana.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

NSS further directed all graduates who have been posted and accepted by their user agencies to begin their national service on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Deployed service personnel have been encouraged to accept their postings as part of their civic obligations to contribute meaningfully to national development.

NSS deployment is not based on protocol

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Gifty Oware Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat, has stated that all national service deployments will be done without protocol involvement.

She dismissed the allegations that some graduates are not deployed based on merit but rather on a protocol basis.

The acting NSS boss explained that, claims that some selected graduates are deployed on a protocol basis are untrue, adding that, the process for deployment makes it difficult for any graduate to be favored.

Cape Coast Regional minister spotted on her knees

Away from NSS, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has been spotted in a viral video on her knees begging assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan to confirm the president’s nominee, Ernest Arthur.

According to her, she spoke to them extensively to approve Arthur when they earlier met but they did the direct opposite.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com, added that they have another chance at giving him the nod to confirm his nomination from Akufo-Addo.

Source: Yen.com.gh