A young lady has earned the admiration of social media users after showing off her business excitedly

The lady who makes a living as a snacks seller shared snaps of how she makes it to when she hits the street to make sales

Many people hailed her hardwork and described her as an inspiration to teeming youths still looking for means of livelihood

A lady has melted hearts of many people on social media after she announced her means of livelihood in style.

The lady identified as Naomi Rain had taken to Facebook group Popular Nigerian Dishes to share photos of her snacks selling business.

The lady shared pictures capturing how she made the egg roll to the point of hawking it Photo Credit: Naomi Rain

Naomi makes egg rolls and hawks them on the streets.

In snaps she shared, Naomi showed how she prepared the rolls to when she packages them in a plastic container and hawks the snacks on the street.

She seemed to have done a photoshoot to give a standard capture of her business activities.

She wrote:

"After a successful day at work, please don't forget to eat a good meal..

"Demm!!!! It Ogbono soup and pounded yam fa!!"

Many people hail her courage and hardwork

Michael Jesse said:

"I like this lady, she is proud of her work and tried to show us how God satisfied her with Food.... Unlike many people outside there who are too ashamed of their work...

"Be proud with what you have at hand, wether you are a Cleaner, Road Sweeper, marketers, security.. Any duty you found yourself doing don't be shy...

"Be bless dear."

Taiwo Murthador wrote:

"I pray for this kind of hardworking girl in my life.

"You will succeed inshallah and you will reach your peak.

"Keep it up dear."

Rejoice Johnson stated:

"Naomi is like you are work and hustling for you stomach alone, this your matter done reach to talk."

Wisdom Aminu reacted:

"Nice one dear, but pls try save some portion of your income, Make u no go be like Rolex."

23-year-old UNILAG graduate who makes he living selling chin chin on the streets

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 23-year-old UNILAG graduate had said that unemployment made her to be hawking chin chin on the streets.

The lady named Daniel noted that the business paved way for her by improving her income status and enabled her to afford what she could not prior to venturing into.

She said:

“I am not going to lie about it that unemployment in the country pushed me into pursuing my own passion.

“I decided to go into chin chin because I have passion in catering for people and I love to make pastries.

“So now, this business paved way as it improved my income status and makes me afford whatever I want to."

