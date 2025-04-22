Omanhene Kwabena Asantehene has shared his views on the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

In a video, he lamented that this was already an agenda that had been set in motion and should be seen as news

He also expressed concern that the current Electoral Commissioner might be relieved of her duties

Popular Ghanaian journalist Omanhene Kwabena Asantehene has commented on the decision by President John Mahama to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking on the Ekosiisen program on Asempa FM, Omanhene opined that the move to suspend the Chief Justice should not come as a surprise, as it was something that had already been well thought out.

He, however, expressed worry that whoever might be appointed next could suffer the same fate if a new government takes over one day.

He feared that these occurrences could worry Ghana's democracy, adding that the current Electoral Commissioner might even lose her job.

"I feel we have still not understood what we are doing to ourselves as a country. It is so funny. But that was already their agenda, so there is no news about it."

"Now, I want Ghanaians to understand that all those positions protected by the Constitution have ended because any government that takes over will find fault and sack the people put in charge of those positions. I would not be surprised if the Electoral Commission is next.

Details of the suspension

The suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo follows findings in the three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.

The decision to suspend her is in line with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and taken in consultation with the Council of State, was announced on April 22.

Following a review of Torkornoo's responses to the petitions and further consultations, the presidency stated that President Mahama determined that there was a substantial case against her.

Consequently, a five-member committee has been set up under Article 146(6) to investigate the matter.

Court case challenging Torkornoo's potential removal

Meanwhile, a lawsuit is pending at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the president initiating the removal process without first notifying the Chief Justice.

The Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, seeks an interpretation of the constitutional provisions governing the removal of a Chief Justice.

He believes the president was required to notify the Chief Justice and obtain her comments before referring a removal petition to the Council of State.

Watch the video below:

Gertrude Tokornoo responds to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has submitted her preliminary response to President John Mahama following petitions seeking her removal from office.

Her response is expected to be considered as part of the consultation process with the Council of State under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Gertrude Torkornoo, in a letter to the President, requested copies of the petitions and asked for at least seven days to respond, in line with the requirements of due process and fairness.

