- A high police delegation including the IGP has arrived at Sunyani

- The purpose is to see for themselves the murder case of three persons

- A 28-year-old has so far been arrested by the police

The IGP, George Akufo Dampare, and his team have arrived in the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani to acquaint themselves with the murder of three people in Alaska, a suburb of Abesim.

The 28-year-old Richard Appiah is in the custody of the police in Sunyani after the body parts of a JHS 2 student were found in a double door fridge together with the lifeless body of his 12-year-old step-brother, and another yet to be identified body.

IGP, top police forces land in Sunyani as investigations uncover human meat in fridge (Photo: myjoyonline.com)

Source: UGC

Shocked residents of Abesim gathered at the Abesim Police station for the arrival of the IGP despite the early morning rains.

The IGP and his team are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Abesim police station and he is also expected to visit the victim's family.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 28-year-old architect, identified as Richard Appiah is in the grips of the Bono police for allegedly killing three boys.

He was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.

Richard is is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces with some parts allegedly kept in a refrigerator in his house.

12-year-old son Louis Agyemang Junior had gone missing on Friday after he had gone to the park to play football but did not return home as of 10pm.

His absence without trace got 56-year-old Thomas Adjei worried and decided to search tforhe whereabouts of his son.

One of the friends of Louis however told Adjei that he had seen Loius leave the park with Richard, who happens to be his step brother, during the football match.

A search team including the police was organised to searh the house of Richard.

Interestingly, one of the doors in the house was under lock and key but Rischard explained that the keys to the room had gone missing.

The door was however, forcefully opened, only to see the body of Louis found in cold blood lying prostrate on the floor with the head cut off..

The search party also found a sack containing human body parts with a fridge stocked up with three human heads and other body parts including that of Louis.

One of the deceased was identified as Stephen, 15, but the identity of the third is yet to be established.

Source: Yen