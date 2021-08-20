A young lady has wowed people with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people tried to guess her identity

In a video that has gone viral, the lady made funny facial expressions as she danced with so much energy

The female danced showed she is the boss of the dance floor when she rained money on her male partner

A young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

In a video shot by @maxwelljenning and posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance.

She has got energy!

With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.

At a point during the dance, she dipped her hand into her blouse and pulled out money that she sprayed on the man with a creative flourish. She nailed the competition with that single move.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

makemydayartistry said:

"Why did I think this was you at first glance @deebeautebydolly."

4sty___ said:

"@bettyruth007 this is exactly wat u can do or even do better."

queen_teekay said:

"It’s Obaa @i_am_obaa screaming “CHEEEYYY” fah me."

ellsy_ghartey said:

"It's her facial for me."

bbour79 said:

"@aysha_aminu_yakasai maid of honor,if you no get this kind of energy talk now oooo."

khabrewski said:

"@joy_brntxn me at your wedding. Now let me get to practicing."

