Lady 'Scatters' Dance Floor at Wedding Ceremony, Beats Man, Pulls Out Money From Her Bra As She Sprays It
- A young lady has wowed people with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people tried to guess her identity
- In a video that has gone viral, the lady made funny facial expressions as she danced with so much energy
- The female danced showed she is the boss of the dance floor when she rained money on her male partner
A young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.
In a video shot by @maxwelljenning and posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance.
She has got energy!
With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.
At a point during the dance, she dipped her hand into her blouse and pulled out money that she sprayed on the man with a creative flourish. She nailed the competition with that single move.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.
Below are some of the reactions:
makemydayartistry said:
"Why did I think this was you at first glance @deebeautebydolly."
4sty___ said:
"@bettyruth007 this is exactly wat u can do or even do better."
queen_teekay said:
"It’s Obaa @i_am_obaa screaming “CHEEEYYY” fah me."
ellsy_ghartey said:
"It's her facial for me."
bbour79 said:
"@aysha_aminu_yakasai maid of honor,if you no get this kind of energy talk now oooo."
khabrewski said:
"@joy_brntxn me at your wedding. Now let me get to practicing."
