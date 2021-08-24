The rapper is in Kenya on a promotional tour for his latest album 'No Pressure"

He arrived in the East African country on Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021

Sarkodie recently hosted an album listening session in Nigeria

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has arrived in Kenya on a promotional tour for his recently released "No Pressure" album.

Photos and a video posted on Twitter show the 'Coachella' rapper at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he was welcomed by officials and members of the press.

Sarkodie arrives in Kenya to promote "No Pressure" album; photos and video pops up. Photo source: @Ziiki_Riddimz

Source: Twitter

The move to the East African country comes after Sarkodie hosted a successful album listening session and also met some of the biggest music names in Nigeria.

He connected with the likes of Davido, Joeboy, Oxlade, Koredo Bello, Phyno, and Don Jazzy.

Check out the photos and video of Sarkodie's arrival in Kenya below.

Check out some reactions to Sarkodie in Kenya below.

Yaw: "Naa...Sarkodie should be fkn respected, he is such a star for Africa. You ask me one of the reasons I'm proud to be Ghanaian, i mention @sarkodie"

Yummy SarkCess: "Goat things my brother... Goat things... Rapper moo.... Some artist wey I kno go hire den pay people make den welcome him ....."

FranEbb: "Wow...that's so beautiful... Kenya we present to u King Sark the HIGHEST"

Striker: "Kanya! We present to you the King of African Rap music"

Meanwhile, here are some things to know about the latest project from arguably Ghana's most awarded artiste as compiled by YEN.com.gh

1. "No Pressure" is Sarkodie's seventh studio album since he debuted on the Ghanaian mainstream music scene. The previous projects are 'Makye,' 'Rapperholic,' Sarkology,' 'Mary,' 'Highest' and 'Black Love.'

2. The album is a 16-track album and features Vic Mensa (United States of America), Giggs (United Kingdom), Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Medikal (Ghana), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Wale (United States of America), Darkovibes (Ghana), Benerl (Ghana), Harmonize (Tanzania), Oxlade (Nigeria) and MOG (Ghana.)

3. The album was executive produced by Sarkodie (known professionally as Michael Owusu Addo) and KJ Spio. It was released on Sarkodie's imprint, SarkCess Music.

4. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, but was pushed to Friday, July 30, 2021, because of sample issues.

5. "No Pressure" follows his previous project "Black Love" which was released some two years ago in 2019.

Source: Yen