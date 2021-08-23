Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, is getting the superstar treatment in Nigeria

During his stay in the West African country, he has met Davido, Joeboy, Oxlade, Phyno, Don Jazzy and Jim Iyke

He also held an album listening session that was attended by some of the biggest names in Nigeria's music industry

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie is living large in Nigeria.

Photos and videos have popped online of the 'Coachella' rapper hanging out with some of the biggest names in the West African country including Davido, Joeboy, Oxlade, Koredo Bello, Phyno, and Don Jazzy.

Sarkodie meets with Davido, Joeboy, other top Naija music stars; Videos and photos pop up. Photo source: @sheyo_becks

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the rapper held an album listening session for his recently released 'No Pressure' album.

The well-attended event was part of a promotional drive by Sarkodie and his team to reach more people with his recent project.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos and photos for your pleasure

A video of Sarkodie and Davido

A thread of Sarkodie with the likes of Joeboy, Oxlade, Zlatan and Oxlade

Swipe for photos from Sarkodie's album listening session in Nigeria

Photos of Sarkodie with Phyno and others

Photos of Sarkodie with Don Jazzy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie, caught up with legendary Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke in Nigeria while on tour in the West African country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Sarkodie posted the photo of himself and Jim as he shared the legendary moment with his fans.

The duo was seen standing in front of a building as they posed for the camera and beamed with smiles.

After posting the photo, Sarkodie captioned it: "Naija legend Jim Iyke."

Meanwhile, renowned blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has pushed back against claims by Osi Suave, a Nigerian presenter that Sarkodie does not get the recognition he deserves from Ghanaians.

Suave said this during an interview with the Ghanaian rapper in Nigeria this week.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, however, Ameyaw Debrah stated that there is no truth to the statement because Ghanaians acknowledge and know how important the 'Coachella' rapper is to the Ghanaian music industry.

