Famous Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has spoken about how knowledgeable he thinks Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy is

Talking about his favourite Ghanaian artistes, he singled out the hitmaker for knowing beyond the music industry he operates in

He shared these sentiments during an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, has been praised by Nigerian movie legend, Jim Iyke, for his intellect.

Speaking during an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) on The KSM Show, the actor stated that he admires the 'Activate' hitmaker for being a brilliant person.

Stonebwoy is intelligent - Jim Iyke says as he speaks about Dancehall artiste, Sark and Shatta on KSM Show. Photo source: @jim.iyke @shattawalenima @sarkodie @stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Iyke made the comment whilst speaking about his favourite Ghanaian artistes.

He mentioned Sarkodie and Shatta Wale as some of the people in the Ghanaian music industry that he likes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"There is this guy that is into ragga. He has dreadlocks. I don't want to sound offensive. He leaps lightly. He is such a brilliant guy. I am trying to remember his name," said Iyke.

"Is it Stonebwoy?" asked Sintim-Misa.

"Stonebwoy:" said the Nigerian actor with enthusiasm.

"Stonebwoy does it for me. I have heard Stonebwoy speak. He speaks wisdom. I like a man that outside the box has knowledge as well."

Watch the video below.

"And he's right about it," commented liefliyne. "Stonebowy is just the man #1Gad," added sainticeberg1.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that legendary Nigerian actor Jim Iyke recently caught up with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo. The latter was in the West African country on a promotional tour.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Sarkodie posted the photo of himself and Jim as he shared the legendary moment with his fans.

The duo was seen standing in front of a building as they posed for the camera and beamed with smiles.

Meanwhile, renowned blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has pushed back against claims by Osi Suave, a Nigerian presenter that Sarkodie does not get the recognition he deserves from Ghanaians.

Suave said this during an interview with the Ghanaian rapper in Nigeria this week.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, however, Ameyaw Debrah stated that there is no truth to the statement because Ghanaians acknowledge and know how important the 'Coachella' rapper is to the Ghanaian music industry.

Source: Yen