Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new video she posted on social media

The actress put her day-in-a-life affairs on display and showed off her swag

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans a sneak peek into her day-to-day activities in the latest video she posted online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen dressed in black as it appeared she was attending a funeral.

The video saw her wearing an emerald-themed black dress with accompanying headgear to match as she walked out of a building.

Kalsoume Sinare takes over social media with new video dazzling in black

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress was met in what looked like a compound's parking lot by fellow actress Jackie Appiah.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She complimented her look with expensive-looking makeup and was looking all glammed up for what appeared to be a funeral that was attended by other industry players.

After posting the video of herself, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it with three red love emojis.

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

Ghanaian social media sensation eb_forson wrote: "Slaying mama like chicken vandaluu"

cocktailsandstarters noticed the car that the actress was riding in: "It’s a Rolls Royce baby!!!!!!"

larbidorothy commented: "Beautiful woman"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Speaking about actresses, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has cracked ribs online after deciding to hop onto the recently daunting crates challenge which has become a worldwide craze.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress had stacked a number of crates in her home as she braved the odds to replicate the new trend.

Before getting on with the task, the actress indicated that she had sighted the trend of people climbing crats and decided to try it as well.

Source: Yen