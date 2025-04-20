Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew and compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku suffered relegation in the Premier League with Leicester City

Their fate was confirmed after the Foxes succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against soon-to-be-crowned EPL champions Liverpool

Jordan and Fatawu become the third Ghanaian to endure the agony of relegation after another Black Stars player suffered a similar fate

Easter Sunday delivered a brutal verdict for Black Stars duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, as Leicester City's return to the Premier League came to an abrupt end following a narrow defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 76th-minute strike proved decisive, effectively sealing Leicester’s relegation and moving Liverpool within touching distance of the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold sends Leicester City to relegation

The right-back, a subject of intense transfer speculation with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring his situation amid contract uncertainty, made his comeback from injury in style.

His angled effort arrived after a chaotic goalmouth scramble featuring Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both hitting the woodwork, before the ball fell kindly for the 26-year-old to apply the finish.

The goal not only lifted Liverpool three points shy of a potential title but also confirmed that the Foxes would be heading back to the Championship.

Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku suffer relegation

For Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the relegation comes as a cruel twist to what initially promised to be a breakthrough campaign.

After playing a pivotal role in Leicester’s promotion last season, the 21-year-old winger was forced to sit out the majority of this campaign due to injury.

In just 11 appearances, he managed two assists before being sidelined for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, according to Transfermarkt.

The medical team anticipates his return in August 2025, by which time the Foxes will be navigating the rigours of the Championship.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, sidelined by managerial decisions under Ruud van Nistelrooy, was an unused substitute in the pivotal loss to Liverpool.

The veteran forward has found game time increasingly scarce despite contributing four goals in 24 league appearances this term.

With his contract running until the summer of 2026, questions now swirl over his future, particularly in light of his reduced role and the club’s demotion to the second tier.

A departure during the off-season appears probable.

More Ghanaian heartbreak in the Premier League

Ayew and Fatawu are not the only Ghanaians to suffer relegation this season.

Before Leicester's fate was sealed, Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton teammates had already met a similar end.

The Saints, who returned to the top-flight after just a single year in the Championship, made history for the wrong reasons on April 6, 2025.

They became the first Premier League side to be mathematically relegated with seven matches remaining, ESPN reports.

For Ghana’s contingent in England’s elite division, the season has been marked by setbacks, injuries, and transition.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about how Leicester and Southampton's relegation could impact the Black Stars, particularly regarding players with limited game time.

However, Fitman Jaara, a sports journalist with Focus FM, believe the situation has been overstated, arguing that as long as these players stay active, regardless of whether it's in the Championship, they can still deliver top performances for the national team.

"It's rather unfortunate that the season didn't unfold as expected, but I disagree with the notion that it will impact the Black Stars' performance," Jaara told YEN.com.gh.

"It's simply a matter of reduced playing time; as long as they stay active—even in the Championship—the Black Stars can still benefit greatly from their contributions."

Ghanaians concerned about Jordan

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the rising concern among Ghanaian football fans over Jordan Ayew’s prolonged absence from Leicester City’s starting XI.

With the club finding it difficult to generate scoring opportunities, many are questioning why one of the team's most effective forwards continues to be overlooked.

