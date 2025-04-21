The demise of Pope Francis at the age of 88 has generated widespread discussion about who will succeed him as the next leader of the Catholic Church

An old video making the rounds online shows Cardinal Peter Turkson welcoming the idea that an African or black person can be made Pope

He detailed what measures have been put in place to ensure that any Cardinal named as Pope can succeed in his role

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old video of Cardinal Peter Turkson speaking about the possibility of having an African or black person as the next Pope has resurfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral, was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Rome Report in English, where the former Archbishop of Cape Coast wondered why an African or black person could not be the leader of the Catholic Church.

A video of Cardinal Peter Turkson on why an African could also be a Pope trends. Photo credit: @Anadolu/Getty Images, Giulio Origlia/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the church, through its structures, has made it possible for every Cardinal to become the leader of the Catholic Church and also to succeed in his role.

"As for the thing of an African Pope, why not? The Church has had a very, very successful way of making everybody a Bishop of Rome. And that just means that, you know, a pope is not only the pope of the universal church but he's also the Bishop of Rome. And that's why every Cardinal is given a church in Rome. Now, by the fact that he is given a titular church, he is co-opted and made part of the clergy of Rome, which prepares him to become the Bishop of Rome."

The video surfaced at a time when talks are rife about who will succeed Pope Francis as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Father Campbell speaks on Cardinal Turkson’s

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, the Resident Director of the Weija Leprosarium, is in the news after he was asked about the possibility of Cardinal Peter Turkson becoming the next Pope.

He replied, saying that the decision on who becomes the Bishop of Rome will be made in the future, adding that the choice of the new Pope will be made by God.

"One does not know the future. We don’t know who is going to be elected and what positions various individuals will take. That is in the hands of God. We don’t know what will happen. We are just waiting to see who the new Pope is and what his vision will be for the Church. We have to wait and see."

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 2025, the Vatican announced in a statement.

Watch the video below:

Italian Serie A postpones games over Pope’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy’s Premier Division league, Serie A, had announced the postponement of four league matches following the passing of Pope Francis.

The governing body for the league announced in a statement that the postponement affected four Serie A Matchweek 33 fixtures scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025.

Serie A said the decision was made in coordination with government authorities and the Vatican.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh