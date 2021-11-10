The all-grown-up daughter of singer Kaakie has finally been spotted in a video

Kaakie was seen spending some time with family at what looked like a restaurant

Both mother and daughter were seen in the cut as the camera panned around the room

Ghanaian singer Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey famed as Kaakie, has popped up on the trends after a video of her cute baby girl landed on social media recently.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kaakie appeared to be at a restaurant with her family when she decided to show off her daughter for all to see.

Kaakie was seen holding her daughter who she tried calling to look into the camera for all to see her full face.

Photos of Kaakie. Source: Instagram/@the_kaakie

Source: Instagram

The little princess was however busy playing and could not be bothered with her mother's vidoes and incessant tries to get her attention.

Another part of the video showed Kaakie getting the full agttention of her baby who was now smiling and speaking 'baby language'.

The video was posted by popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa and has caught the eyes of many since Kaakie has gone under the radar after she got married some time back.

After posting the video, Nkonkonsa captioned it:

"Singer @the_kaakie's daughter is becoming a big girl #MummyGoals #motheranddaughter."

Fans of the versatile singer take to the comment section to shower her with accolades

Many fans of the singer who had not heard or seen her in a while took to the comment section to react to the video.

shop_trendy_thrifts wrote:

"This is beautiful"

gold.ilocks50 commented:

"She's so adorable"

wayo9877 who had obviously not heard from Kaakie in a while had this to say

"You have been miss papa"

