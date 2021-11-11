Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new video she posted on social media

The actress put her day-in-a-life affairs on display and showed off her swag as well as her wealth

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans a sneak peek into her wealthy living in the latest video she posted online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen dressed in fashionable clothes.

The video saw her wearing a sea-blue shirt over a pair of jeans to match and complimented her looks with a handbag.

She was seen walking from one end of her home to the car lot and sat in one of the cars with the intention of going to town.

Apart from showing off her high sense of fashion, the veteran actress also used the opportunity to flaunt her huge mansion and the expensive fleet of cars in her garage.

After posting the video of herself, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it:

"Allah is our strength"

Celebs and fans of the veteran actress take to the comment section to share their views on the video

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

Actress marthaankomah wrote:

"Sweet 16"

blessinggaitu commented:

"Beautiful woman"

beatricesogah48 could not agree more with the others:

"LOOKING GORGEOUS ALWAYS"

adelegh4real had this to say:

"You’re beautiful Mama"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

