Actress Sadiya Haruna has been nabbed by the Hisbah in Kano over some inappropriate content shared on her social media pages

The Kannywood film star pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act during a Sharia court sitting

Haruna has been sentenced to six months in Islamic school and will be escorted every day by Hisbah

A Nigerian actress, Sadiya Haruna, has been dealt with by the Kano State Hisbah board after she pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act.

Daily Trust reports that the Kannywood was initially arrested and detained on Friday by the head of the surveillance department of Kano state Hisbah, Malam Aliyu Usman.

Actress Sadiya Harum bags punishment from Sharia court. Photo: @sayyada_sadiya_haruna

The actress had been accused of posting inappropriate videos and making sexually suggestive comments across her social media pages and YouTube channel.

Haruna pleaded guilty during a Sharia court sitting in the Sharada area of no.

Actress to report to Islamic school every day for six months

According to Punch, the Kannywood star having been found guilty bagged six months in an Islamic school.

Haruna is expected to report to the Darul Hadith Isamiyya session at Tuden Yola Quarters on a daily basis for the period of six months.

She is also to be escorted by Hisbah officials to ensure that she is monitored for the duration of her sentence.

Reactions greet Haruna's sentence

Social media users had different things to say about the sentence meted out against the actress.

Read some comments sighted below:

Hassan Mohammed Shuaib wrote:

"Inappropriate, impolite and Indecent dressing is one of the negative vices which against the virtues of Islamic Sharia law. Are there separate laws for the 'Royal & mighty #ZahraBichi where one will walk free and the other be punished for same offence seen spreading immoralities.

"What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. May Allah guides us right."

Abdullah Bilal Gyambwas wrote:

"After six months, a thorough evaluation should be conducted on her to ascertain if she has truly learn. Then a certificate be awarded."

Shitta Babátúndé AbdulQudus said:

"As much as i would like to encourage this sentence, i think Hisbah should also look into the vulgar music danced to by the guests at the wedding party hosted by the President of Nigeria and a king in this same area."

Peter Ebalunode said:

"Abeg e, they should go and cancel the Buhari marriage where the MC and the ladies were screaming that Naira marly song that I can’t let my children hear."

