A Reverend Father has put many in shock as a video of him kissing three training college students on the lips all in the name of 'holy kiss' goes viral

Reports coming in indicate that the Reverend Father whose name was not disclosed is the school Chaplain of St Monica's College of Education located at Mampong in the Ashanti region

The video after surfacing on social media has sparked a lot of conservations, some concerning the fact that it is inappropriate and others just unhappy that he acted that way with corona still around

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of GHOne TV involving a catholic father and training college students has been trending online.

In the video, the catholic father, whose name was not disclosed is seen exchanging kisses with three females students.

The video sighted was captioned, "How did this happen?"

Video of a Catholic Church Father Giving Holy Kiss on Lips of Training School Girls Goes Viral Source: GhOne TV

The setting of the video appeared to be inside a church with the Reverend Father and the three girls standing in front of the congregation.

It appeared that the congregation were in shock at what was happening.

The girls went in turns to receive their kisses but the last girl seemed hesitant.

According to a publication by Zionfelix.net, the Reverend Father is reported to be the Chaplain of the St Monica's College of Education located at Mampong in the Ashanti region.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

From Oheneba Jnr

Comedy in that's why I never believe in their so called religion

Boye Dboye said:

At this time of corona hmmm

Darko Atta Ernest:

Religion is really getting out of hand

Akosuah Frimponmah Aidoo:

Oh God what a world Reverend paaa hmmmm it not surprised even I know a Reverend father who had 4kids hidden na by force to be a Reverend body no bi firewood

Isaac Roger commented:

In all these, I don't blame the pastors much but the idiots who stand to be kissed and those that are happy watching on. In ghana, any idiot can carry himself as a man of God. Is it by force to be a father?

Innocent Semenu said:

Is a shame

