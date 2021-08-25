Ghanaian singer, KiDi, is marking a new career achievement

His song, 'Touch It', has been viewed over 100 million times on TikTok, the popular video app

The song has been used in a million videos on the app

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and producer, KiDi, is celebrating his song 'Touch It' garnering over 100 million views on TikTok, the popular video-sharing focused social networking app.

Posting on Instagram, he expressed gratitude for the career milestone gained through over a million videos posted on the app of people dancing to his song.

KiDi celebrates over 100 million views on TikTok; Asamoah Gyan's manager rejoices with him. Photo source: @kidmusic

Source: Original

The song is off KiDi's recently released 'GOLDEN BOY' album, which is the second studio album of the 2021 3Music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' winner.

"Oh Mi Gad !!! I’m humbled. Appreciate every single one of you streaming the Album . Love to you and yours ," reads the caption of the post by KiDi.

KiDi's post has received a lot of well-wishes from the likes of Sammy Anim, the manager of Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

sammy_anim: "Boom "

fordjour_patricia: "I said stop Philippine girls should stop the challenge am tired of them now in my are"

ishmael_1382: "I didn't know this song is a Ghanaian song. Is so popular on Tiktok in Thailand. Wow am proud to see Asians jamming to Ghanaian song"

queenportia_hb56: "My boss is Egyptian and he really in love of this music so I downloaded it for him"

unisdzah: I’m not surprised kraaaa cos de day I hrd dis song I knew it’s gonna be a hit!!!"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, had stated that he is not worried by the lack of love he receives from some Ghanaians despite his football status.

Gyan is seen as a hero by some section of the Black Stars fans and considered a villain by others too, despite his heroics in the national team jersey.

In an interview with Tv3, after the 2021 Nations Cup, where he was a guest of honour, the ace forward disclosed he was unbothered by the dislikes he receives sometimes.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, had lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald, a young pupil whose instructive letter to his mother captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform.

Source: Yen Ghana