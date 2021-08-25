Adjoa Broni, the wife of former Black Stars player, John Paintsil, has shown her fun-loving side in a new video

She is seen rapping one of Fameye's songs word for word and dancing beautifully

Many people have praised Mrs. Paintsil and urged her to have a collaboration with the musician

John Paintsil’s wife, Adjoa Broni, has shown how bubbly she is with a new video of her rapping one of Fameye’s songs word for word and dancing beautifully.

She is seen dancing in her seat behind her steering wheel in her car.

Mrs Paintsil is able to rap and sing the song word for word, an indication that it is one of the songs she really loves.

A collage of John Paintsil and wife. Photo credit: @adjoa_broni/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Adjoa Broni is spotted with her bulky hair and from her behaviour, it seems she could not control her excitement.

The video has triggered some reactions with many people praising her.

Nsroma, for instance, called her the “real boss lady”:

nsroma2k: “The real boss lady.”

Achiaa loves her hair:

achiaa_golden: “This hair de3 am coming for it.”

Afia praised Mrs. Paintsil:

ginaefia: “Maa broni nie.”

Adwoah wanted to know if there is going to be a collaboration with Fameye:

mzadwoah: “Should we expect a collabo with Fameye soon ma name.”

Pretty admired Mrs. Paintsil:

prettyoverdose_store: “The flex is even with style..”

Annie also admired Mrs. Paintsil’s hair and skin:

anniecooksgh: “It’s the hair and skin for me.”

Couple play basketball in swimming pool

Meanwhile, John Paintsil and his wife were in the news recently following a video of them playing basketball in a swimming pool.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Paintsil and his wife were seen playing basketball in a large swimming pool.

He had the ball in his hand and his wife is seen inching closer to have it. However, he managed to swerve her and shot the ball right into the net mounted in the swimming pool.

YEN.com.gh also published beautiful photos and videos of Adjoa Broni showing how stylish, gorgeous and beautiful she is in terms of personality and fashion.

Source: Yen Newspaper