YOLO Star, Aaron Adatsi, has stunned fans with the latest photo of his son

The boy is growing fast as he looks so big in the photo when he is not yet a year old

Aaron has described his son and baby mama as his world

Ghanaian actor and You Only Live Once (YOLO) Aaron Adatsi, has shared a photo of his son and Ghanaians can’t stop admiring him.

The boy, who is growing so fast, is seen in his mother’s arm and it seems he had just finished taking a shower.

The actor himself admired his son and wife when he wrote in the caption that his wife and son are his whole world.

A collage of Aaron Adatsi and his family. Photo credit: @iamaaronadatsi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The photo has been admired so much by the fans and they have complimented him

Faibil ,for instance, wrote that the photo is cute:

mizfaibil: “Cuteeeeeeeeee.”

Esi, and Andras, wrote that the boy looks so much like Aaron:

im_andras_: “He dey resemble you ankasa.”

esi.cole_: “Little fresh Cyril dat.”

Abena described him as “damn handsome”:

abenaticks: “Awwww he's damn handsome.”

More people admired the photo, the little boy especially:

ama_pocquiyah: “Wow nice.”

abigail_ewuraesi: “What a wow.”

_queen_promise: “Beautiful.”

iamcardibblogger: “Wow.”

thomaselikem: “My people are beautiful people 360.”

yauopoku_: “Love go sweet.”

yeya.love: “This is everything.”

kwadwo_1son: “Beautiful child.”

Aaron Adatsi celebrates baby mama

Meanwhile, Aaron and his baby mama were in the news recently when she celebrated her birthday.

The actor took time off to organise a simple party for his baby mama.

Many people admired the photos and they wished her well with their comments.

