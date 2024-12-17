Shatta Wale was recently seen in the artiste lineup for Vybz Kartel's historic back from prison concert

The Jamaican dancehall star has hiked up the anticipation for Shatta Wale's performance with his latest cosign

Shatta Wale has shared his excitement about Vybz Kartel's gesture ahead of the critically acclaimed concert

Shatta Wale is set to perform at a star-studded concert in Jamaica to mark the release of global dancehall star Adidja Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale says he's humbled to be cosigned by Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel. Source: VybzOfficial, ShattaWale

The dancehall crooner had been in prison for murder for over 10 years. His release was widely celebrated by superstars worldwide, including Shatta Wale.

The Ghanaian musician is set to join Vybz Kartel for the Freedom Street New Year's Eve show at the National Stadium in Kingston.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vybz Kartel was spotted running over the list of stars billed for his upcoming concert. He mentioned Shatta Wale's name as part of the talents who will share the stage with him.

Shatta Wale posted the video on social media, saying,

"When the “TEECHA” calls you ,you say Yes Sir !!! #GhanaGaza🇯🇲🇬🇭"

Shatta Wale stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's cosign from Vybz Kartel.

@Rich_Hard221 said:

"Abeg if you go to Jamaica and you are performing make sure you add heavy load song to your list of songs you’ll perform there. I love that song die."

@ChiringaEmpire wrote:

"On God, you're then 10 step ahead of them @shattawalegh make dem dey der and think say their mate is you especially Efo 800 capacity dem go die😂😂😂."

@OnGod419 remarked:

"You no be the king of Ghana music ooo , you be the owner of Ghana music. Everything about Ghana music is in your pocket, you own every Ghanaian musician and this is what they don’t want to know."

@PynscheOnez noted:

"It's gonna be The World's Biggest Jam ever witnessed. Big up every one performing and showing up to support the World boss,🙏🫶🌍😇."

@kay_051 added:

"Win fi ghana dancehall and it’s always the king that sets the pace. It’s For Life."

Vybz Kartel celebrates Shatta Wale's 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel had joined scores of superstars who celebrated Shatta Wale on his 40th birthday.

The Jamaican dancehall musician shared a photo of the Ghanaian musician with a message about his milestone.

