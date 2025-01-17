Celebrated actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye, on her 34th birthday, shared beautiful pictures of herself rocking an old-school outfit

In the caption of the post, she praised God for letting her see another year as she expressed her excitement with a lovely message

Many people thronged to the comment section of the post to celebrate Tracey Boakye and to leave heartwarming birthday messages

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye turned many heads online with the old-school outfit she wore to commemorate her 34th birthday.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her 34th birthday in an old-school dress. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye celebrates her 34th birthday

Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself to mark her 34th birthday on January 17, 2025.

In the post's caption, she praised God for letting her see another year and noted that turning 34 has taught her to be grateful to God for every step she takes.

The mother of three noted that turning 34 meant that every moment held something she had to be thankful for.

"To God be the Glory 🙏, 34years has taught me to be GRATEFUL to GOD for every step I Take, 34 whispers that, every moment holds something to be Thankful for."

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah reiterated that she was 34 years old, and in the caption, she could not hide the joy she felt turning a year older.

"I’m 34 today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Thank you Lord Jesus 🙏🏿."

Tracey Boakye's 34th birthday photos

Tracey Boakye's birthday wishes

Tracey Boakye's son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, dropped beautiful messages, celebrating her on her special day.

Actresses Gloria Sarfo, Juliet Ibrahim, and Asantewaa also joined millions of fans in leaving birthday wishes in the comment section of their birthday posts.

Below are the heartwarming messages people left in the comments of Tracey Boakye's Instagram post:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you dearest 🎊👑🎊 More blessings to you and yours 🙌💝🙌."

julietibrahim said:

"Birthday blessings sis."

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"Happy birthday Nhyira Maame🎂."

frank_badu_ntiamoah said:

"Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️❤️ …..Love you 🥰🥰🥰."

monagucciofficial said:

"Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎂 gorgeous…!🤍 God bless your new age!"

_mzhappiness said:

"The outfit is fire 🔥 you look extremely gorgeous ❤️. 3 kids and you’re still this beautiful and gorgeous 😍."

luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday Mama ❤️."

shennel.adams said:

"Happy birthday Yaa Asantewaa, Nyame Nk so Nhyira Wo Odo 🙏❤️."

volta_goddess1 said:

"Hello, 17th is here😘 Happy Birthday and may your day be filled with happiness and blessings ❤️❤️❤️."

Tracey Boakye's family slays in Xmas photos

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her family celebrated the Christmas holidays in style as they rocked red two-piece silk pyjamas in pictures.

She took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her family, which got many people admiring the beautiful family she has.

She wrote a Christmas message wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and encouraged everyone to enjoy the festive season with love.

In the caption, she asked her fans to leave their MoMo details so she could bless them, and many of them did so excitedly.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh