A recent video of Ghanaian viral Shatta Bandle going about his day as a self-styled billionaire has popped up online

The video has significantly because of several reasons, including Shatta Bandle's toothpick

Fans thronged the comments section as they obsess over the viral sensation

Ghanaian viral sensation Shatta Bandle has left many netizens obsessing over him after sharing his recent stint with Don Little online.

Don Little and Shatta Bandle, similar in several ways, physique and taste for the trends have become best of buddies.

In their recent video, Don Little was spotted in an SUV waiting for his friend Shatta Bandle, who appeared in Jalabiya.

Dancing at the side of his mouth was a toothpick. The video gaitnered over a thousand comments as fans weigh in on Shatta Bandle's act.

Netizens react to Shatta Bandle's act

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they drooled over Shatta Bandle.

akwasifrimpong429 said:

Hmmmmmm i reserve my comment 😂😂😂😂

Zygote Asamoah ✝️🇺🇸 wrote:

brotherhood is not proud of you for not using kasongo sound😂😂

R Paulson remarked:

the way everybody deh merge with their type nu, where is my type make en come fast oooh 🤣🤣🤣

EnPat shared:

what is he using the tooth pick for 😁😁😁😁😁

hamisuryda added:

See dey settings way Stonebwoy and his wife do gv shatta bundle😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ballon d'Or use Shatta Bandle's video

YEN.com.gh reported that diminutive Ghanian socialite Shatta Bandle's videos featured on the French channel, L'Equipe, the official livestream of the prestigious 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Football fans around the world expressed their disappointment in the French Channel for using Shatta Bandle's videos to make fun of the Brazilian footballer and Real Madrid star, Vinícius Júnior.

