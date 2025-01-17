Talented Ghanaian rapper Medikal took to social media to celebrate his younger sister, Petrah Adwoa Frimpong's 25th birthday

He made a carousel post that contained beautiful pictures of Petrah and another that showed their beautiful bond as they posed joyfully at the airport car park

Many people wished Petrah a happy birthday, while others drooled over how beautiful she looked in the pictures

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal celebrated his sister Petrah Adwoa Frimpong's birthday with a touching Instagram post and beautiful pictures.

Medikal celebrates his sister, Petrah Adwoa Frimpong's birthday. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal celebrates his sister's birthday

Medikal took to his verified Instagram page to share pictures of his ever-gorgeous younger sister as she celebrated her birthday on January 17, 2025.

In the pictures, Petrah, who is a graduate of the University of Ghana, looked stunning in the pink dress and graduation cap—a moment which was captured on her graduation day.

The carousel post on Medikal's Instagram page showed Petrah rocking a white mini cleavage-baring dress that flaunted her fine legs and heavy makeup.

The last slide showed the beautiful bond Medikal and Petrah share as siblings as they posed in an airport car park.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Nedikal noted that his younger sister was 25 years old and in the second part of his message, he bestowed God's blessings upon her life.

"Happy 25 Kidsis, God bless your new age, celebrate life and greatness 🎉🖤 @patrahh.h"

Medikal celebrates his sister Petrah

Reactions to Medikal's birthday message to his sister

Birthday messages filled the comment section of Medikal's Instagram post celebrating his sister's birthday.

Others could not resist how beautifully Petrah looked in the photos, they complimented her looks, while others made themselves potential suitors by propping love and marriage to her in the comments.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the post made by Medikal celebrating his younger sister Petrah:

bogagh said:

"Samuel Frimpong Ma Me Ware Nu 🤭."

_meekaydc said:

"Congratulations patrah."

supreme_byk said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎁🎊."

collegeboy_omar said:

"Stubborn fam🎊⚡️."

constyobaapa said:

"Happy birthday 🥳."

supreme_byk said:

"Boss I want this gerrrrr take am give me 😍😔."

binasgh said:

"Happy birthday🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯👑👑."

uncle_quartey said:

"Topper top this one de3 is for me😂."

Medikal spends time with his family

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal was spotted hanging out with his family at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A video posted on social media showed the rapper and his mother escorting his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, before she flew abroad.

In the comments section of the video, netizens praised Medikal and his family for their close bond.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh