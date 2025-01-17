TikToker Asantewaa has taken to social media to flaunt the plush interior of her wig-making school Glam Room

She announced details of the next class and responded to questions about the session in the comments section

Many people admired the beautiful interior of the classroom, while others hailed her as a hard-working person

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Ghanaian TikToker has announced her new venture, a wig-making school called Glam Room, and shared details about their 2025 class.

Asantewaa launches a wig-making school called Glam Room. Image Credit: @_asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa starts wig-making school

Asantewaa took to her verified TikTok page to share the plush interior of her newly opened wig-making school, Glam Room.

The video she posted on the social media platform showed the plush interior of the Glam Room, which left many people in awe.

In the comments section, one TikToker known as Khays Korleks, who was eager to join the wig-making class, asked how she could join since her efforts had proved futile.

"I want to make payments for the class but u guys don’t answer calls neither do you reply texts," the commenter asked.

Asantewaa, via her official TikTok handle @Asantewaaaaa, replied to Khays Korleks to inform her that there was unfortunately no space in January.

"We are fully booked for this month dear," Asantewaa responded.

Reactions to Asantewaa's Glam Room

Many people took to the comments section to congratulate Asantewaa on starting a new business and expanding her portfolio of businesses. This new business venture comes after she launched SitSafe in July 2023.

Others also showered praise on her for being a hard-working mother of one. They share positive things about her in the comments. The reactions of social media users to Asantewaa's social media post are below:

Afia Sarfo Kantanka🖤 said:

"God bless your hustle sis ❤️❤️❤️."

Tracy Appoteye said:

"Am so happy was able to join the class, Much LOVE🥰🥰."

Hair Haven🎀 said:

"Congratulations😍🎉 please when is the pink app class resuming?"

abenaadepa said:

"God is indeed great. Congratulations 🎉."

humble soul said:

"I wish you more wins remember some of us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Kekeli Borngreat said:

"Super Duper Congratulations Bby gal ❤️❤️❤️."

Aj Chandy8 said:

"Congratulations and there are more to come God is not done with you 🥰🥰🥰."

Asantewaa defends Gisela's GH¢10k curtains

YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa defended influencer Gisela Amponsah on social media after she faced backlash and went viral for spending GH¢10,600 on curtains.

This comes after Gisela made a video showing off her new apartment and how she was putting the furnishings together, including curtains, which she said cost tens of thousands.

Asantewaa was not happy with the remarks made by blogger Gist For Life in a TikTok video, so she took to the comments section to call her out for criticising Gisela for her spending.

Asantewaa also recorded a video of close to 10 minutes, which she later deleted. The video addressed the backlash Gisela was facing over the curtains and defended her further.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh