Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on a man saying a majority of Ghanaian market women don't have 'feelings'

A number of comments on the YEN.com.gh Facebook page generally agree with him

Some also questioned if the statement is based on research or experience

Ghanaians have shared their thoughts about the YEN.com.gh report of a man explaining the reason for low sex drive amongst Ghanaian market women.

The man claimed that eight of ten market women in the country are usually either not interested in sex or partake in the act just to please their partners.

Ghanaians react to 80% of Ghanaian market women don't have feelings comment. Photo source: @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

The story was met with varying opinions with some supporting his assertion, and others saying it is not true.

Some people questioned if he made the statement on experience whilst others shared what they believe is the way to resolve an issue like that if a wife and husband were in the middle of a situation like that.

What are Ghanaians saying about the report?

Angelina Kuntu sounds experienced: "Mr man if you say that you're insensitive ,bcos after a hard day toiling up nd down in the market you want her to be inflexible nd romantic nooo , you the man has to start the foreplay like you're massaging her nd there she will yield inn for ur advances oya then you enter smoothly , so don't stand there nd say what you urself you are not ready to improvise to make the relationship work ."

Møri Ciø Güççi: "Yeah it's true. Not only the market women but Ghanaian young ladies too. I mean how can they eat kenkey 5gh with no fish and expect to have feelings"

Danzel Washington: "Ok honorable. Minister of feeling affairs in market"

Koo Kojo: It true Because they have now turned to be the caretakers of their families Most of them have jobless husbands Market women are passing through alot"

Nana Apori: "Interesting survey and funny results. "Ghanaian men not being romantic and their women not having feelings like wood" but I'm sure our women will disagree with the latter assertion. The days ahead promises to be interesting as the debate is not going to end anytime soon. Let's see who can garner more points to win the debate"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman who sells drinks at the market has asserted that Ghanaian men are not romantic at all and explained why in a video that is fast going viral.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman indicated that men in Ghana need to learn how to touch their women randomly and speak romantic words in their ears to make them feel special.

According to her, this is what causes a lot of women not to respond favourably when their men are making moves on them to give a good time in bed.

