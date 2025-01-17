Ernest Owusu BEmpah, the former boss of the Ghana Gas Company, has showcased his high taste in fashion

A video of the top NPP official flaunting his flashy high-end jewelry has stoked a frenzy on social media

Some Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts about the politician and party supporter



Ernest Owusu Bempah Flaunts His Jewelry, Enjoys His Trip Abroad

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians react to Renest Owusu Bempah's stint abroad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ernest Owusu Bempah's moments abroad.

Quarbena Agyemang Pr said:

just study the game so that we can come back stronger 💪

Essien wrote:

Now u are ordinary GHANAIAN like me now u will think the way I think 4 mother Ghana

Taz16 shared:

One of the reason I didn’t vote npp is this guy,his communication so nauseating

ALFA KN2 TRAVEL & TOURS noted:

Hon.After our lost you switch to tik tok ay3 ka

Lee remarked:

Nobody is talking about the watch.

biggles🌺 reacted:

I miss nana Addo already oo hope he’s doing well. The mistake of a president we ever had 🤣🤣🤣🤣

user8005002487107 commented:

now that you are here with us like ordinary Ghanaian u will kw how expensive data is

..if ebe easy do am errr

I know sombro want type saa he Dey look like snoop dog...take it easy okey...

Source: YEN.com.gh