A fan has offered financial support to the late C Confion's girlfriend, Nana Adwoa Sandra, following his recent burial

The fan gifted Sandra GH₵1,000 as an appreciation of her support and dedication to C Confion amid his health battles

C Confion's best friend Jordan also received GH₵2,000 from the same generous fan as part of his gesture towards them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nana Adwoa Sandra, the girlfriend of the late Ghanaian actor C Confion, went viral after a generous fan made a generous gesture towards her.

Late C Confion's beautiful girlfriend Nana Adwoa Sandra receives a GH₵1,000 donation from a fan after his burial. Photo source: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

The late protégé of Kumawood star and YouTuber Ras Nene, Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion was laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

The late skit maker passed away at 28 on December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a severe illness.

Following C Confion's burial, reports indicated that his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nana Adwoa Sandra, was one of the late actor's strongest pillars throughout his continuous battle with his deteriorating health condition, which eventually led to his demise.

In an interview shortly after his burial, Nana Adwoa Sandra recounted how she quit her job to dedicate her full time to taking care of the late C Confion as his health declined.

The late actor's girlfriend also shared the support he received from the late actor during their relationship, especially after her mother's passing earlier in 2024.

Fan gifts C Confion's girlfriend GH₵1000

YouTuber and member of Dr Likee's team, Gunshot GH, who also had a close friendship with the late C Confion, recently interacted with Nana Adwoa Sandra after the late actor's burial.

Gunshot, who recently dismissed ex-child actor Strika from his house, shared that a fan known as Borga Tito had decided to support Sandra with GH₵1000 for her upkeep as she dealt with her late boyfriend's passing.

Nana Adwoa Sandra, still emotional and grieving over C Confion's passing, expressed her gratitude to the fan for his generous donation.

The fan also gifted GH₵2000 to the late C Confion's best friend, Jordan, to appreciate his support for the late actor during his constant health battles and burial.

Watch the video below:

Fan's donation to Sandra stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@NyantakyiwaaSandra commented:

"Please, the family loves the girl, but sometimes they feel a little jealous when they see that people have sent huge money for her. So, please, when someone makes donations, give them to the girl's back door and thank the person."

@JoanaMensah-Dapaah said:

"She is a wife material paa😊. Through this trial, God will bless her with a very good and Godfearing husband, in Jesus' name. Amen."

@she_loves_zionfelix6177 commented:

"Sandra, mark my words, due to what you did for your boyfriend, God will bless you so much that it will marvel you. Whatever you touch with your hands will be blessed. It's well."

@yawkwakye49 said:

"Since she was almost done with her hairdressing job, I think getting her a place to start her own shop will be much better since donations can’t come all her life."

C Confion's girlfriend's beauty amazes Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians were amazed by the beauty of the late C Confion's girlfriend, Nana Adwoa Sandra.

The video showed the late actor's girlfriend in a mourning state as she wore an all-black funeral outfit after his burial service.

Many Ghanaians thronged to TikTok to compliment and commiserate with Nana Adwoa Sandra following C Confion's burial.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh