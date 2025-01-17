A young lady has gone viral on social media after she was spotted in a video eating a cake like it were a banku or Ga Kenkey

Her unusual eating habits sparked conversations about table manners among a section of Ghanaians who chanced on the video on TikTok

While many found her eating habit shameful and offensive others saw nothing wrong with it, arguing that it was her right to enjoy the cake anyhow she deemed fit

A young lady's unusual eating habit has sparked an uproar on social media, leaving many stunned and amused.

In a video trending on TikTok, the young lady was seen consuming a large cake in a manner that left many taken aback by her eating style.

With a bowl of water beside her, the unidentified young lady washed her hands, scooped up the cake, and swallowed it as if it were banku or Kenkey.

Banku and kenkey are traditional Ghanaian dishes that are typically eaten with the hands and consumed by swallowing.

Her seemingly uncomfortable way of enjoying the cake depicted her as a glutton and it sparked a heated conversation among social media users about table manners.

Netizens react to the lady's eating habit

While many expressed shock and disgust, others have defended her right to eat as she pleases, especially when it's not causing harm to anyone.

Among the netizens who reacted to the viral video were some Nigerians and Ghanaians who teased each other with the lady's nationality

Her video, which was shared on TikTok, has garnered thousands of engagements on TikTok, recording over 38.8k likes and 917 comments in more than 24 hours.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the comments below:

kk_kito said:

"Goosebumps of shame just full my body."

@Myzz also said:

"I owe anybody an explanation I no need anybody motivation na my happiness concern me."

@_oBoUr commented:

"First time in my life I’ll be getting myself a cake on my birthday this year and guess what , this is how I’ll eat it."

@Lusciouslily also commented:

"Are you eating banku or wat don't provoke me this morning."

@Bubbles wrote:

"But why are you swirling it with the expectation that it will draw? No be Ila asepo now."

@Laria also wrote:

"Shame wear me two graduation gowns."

@em.ie.no.rie said:

"i knew what was going to happen immediately after splashing off the water."

Ghanaian ladies spend GH¢2,500 on fufu

Meanwhile. in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian ladies caused a stir on social media after spending hugely on food.

The ladies, numbering five, visited a local chap bar and ordered fufu worth GH¢2,500.

This sparked wild reactions on social media, with netizens questioning why they spent that much on food that cost less.

However, the ladies explained that they had been craving the local Ghanaian food for a long time, so they decided to enjoy it to their satisfaction.

