Bank of Ghana wins in $478m international case against Sibton Switch Limited

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has won an international arbitration of $478million against Sibton Switch Limited.

The case which was judged under the London International Court of Arbitration (LCIA) ordered Sibton Switch to pay BoG in respect of its legal fees and costs of the arbitration.

The BoG disclosed its legal victory over Sibton Switch Systems Limited in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison

Source: UGC

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, on April 9, 2018, Sibton Switch filed a Request for Arbitration with the LCIA against BoG for breaching the contract.

On the appointment of a new Management of the Bank of Ghana, after the 2016 elections, it became necessary to review the terms of the contract entered into by the previous administration.

The new Management of BoG reached the conclusion that Sibton had not acquired the license nor fulfilled the condition for the effectiveness of the rights and obligations of the parties.

Sibton Switch then went to the LCIA seeking relief in the sum of USD 478 million from the respondent, Bank of Ghana.

The contract awarded to Sibton Switch was one-sided in favor of Sibton Switch and was severely detrimental to the interests of the Bank of Ghana.

In addition, the tender price of Sibton Switch was more than 33 times more expensive than the next most expensive bid.

