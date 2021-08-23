Bawumia has stated that he has contributed for the construction of the National Cathedral

Accra - The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated that he has made his contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He has however called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organizations to voluntarily contribute theirs to help put up the place of prayer.

In a 3news report, it is stated that Bawumia made this known while addressing the congregation at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adabraka Official Town to celebrate the 30 years of ministry.

Dr Bawumia acknowledged the immense contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in partnering government for development and also lauded the role of faith-based organisations for helping develop the country.

“... I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God,” he said.

$50million raised so far to build National Cathedral

So far, $50million has been raised for the construction of the National Cathedral.

This was revealed by the Head of the Church Relations with the National Cathedral project, Rev Ameyaw Ebenezer Saka when he was questioned on how much has been raised so far..

The amount raised so far is exactly half the target money of $100million needed to complete the building project.

Rev. Saka encouraged the general public to keep sending their voluntary contributions to ensure the smooth completion of the project.

Ketoa Biaa Nsua GHC100 donation to build National Cathedral

In a bid to get a total of one million dollars and over to put up the national Cathedral, the government is appealing to Ghanaians to support with a monthly contribution of GHC100.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says this would go a long way to help with the completion of the much-talked-about edifice to be ready for commissioning by March 6, 2024.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

