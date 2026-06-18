Sara Araba Tettey, a 26-year-old lawyer, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died while celebrating Ghana's win against Panama

The KNUST law graduate was rushed to the KNUST hospital but passed away after about 45 minutes of CPR

News of the tragedy sparked an outpouring of grief and reflection among Ghanaians on social media

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Grief has engulfed social media after a young Ghanaian lawyer, Sara Araba Tettey, reportedly died in the aftermath of Ghana’s win against Panama.

Sara Araba Tettey: Young Lawyer Reportedly Dies Celebrating Ghana's World Cup Win Against Panama

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars of Ghana took on Panama’s national team in their first group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Ghana were on the back foot for the entire first half but grew into the game in the second half, particularly following some tactical changes by coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Black Stars were rewarded for their second-half industry in stoppage time when midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored from close range, tapping in a Brandon Thomas-Asante cross.

Below is a TikTok video of the Black Stars' victory over Panama.

Sara Araba Tettey dies celebrating Ghana’s win

On Thursday, June 18, reports emerged on social media that a young lawyer, Sara Araba Tettey, had died celebrating Ghana’s victory.

According to Purefmonline, the 26-year-old, a recent law graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), collapsed during celebrations at Standard Hostel, a private hostel located at Bomso near KNUST in Kumasi, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was reportedly transported to the KNUST hospital but passed away after approximately 45 minutes of CPR.

The deceased was reportedly called to the Bar in October and was widely admired by friends and colleagues alike. She reportedly worked at the firm O & A Legal Consult in Kumasi.

News of the young lawyer’s death while celebrating Ghana’s victory has sparked widespread sorrow, particularly in view of the jubilant celebrations accompanying the Black Stars' victory.

Below is a Twitter post with details of Sara Araba Tettey’s tragic death.

Reactions to Sara Araba Tettey’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to young lawyer Sara Araba Tettey’s death.

Balogun said:

"This is sad. Brings me back to what my Aunty said that it was actually a good omen that Asamoah Gyan lost the penalty in 2010."

AGYEMANG wrote:

"In Ghana, university students can’t even perform CPR, and I’m not sure there are Defibrillators in our institutions. The country is really behind."

Quarmie 10 commented:

"When we lose, people die; when we win, too, people die."

Source: YEN.com.gh