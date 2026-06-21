Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was wounded during a gun attack linked to a family succession dispute

Videos show her vehicle with bullet holes after armed assailants fired about 15 rounds of ammunition

Police are investigating the incident amidst ongoing conflicts over the leadership of Kristo Asafo Mission

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is receiving medical treatment following a shooting incident at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo.

The attack has stunned the nation amid reports of a succession dispute following the death of her father.

Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is receiving medical attention after a gun attack. Credit: Sara Adwoa Safo

Source: Getty Images

Since the incident on June 21, videos have gone viral showing the vehicle she was travelling in riddled with bullet holes.

Witnesses claim that armed men opened fire on Adwoa Safo's vehicle while she was present at the location.

Joy News reported that attackers are said to have discharged approximately 15 rounds of ammunition during the incident, with one bullet reportedly grazing the former legislator near her neck.

She was subsequently rushed to a medical facility for treatment, and sources close to her indicate she is in stable condition and responding well to care.

Police officers from the Dome District Command responded after being alerted to escalating tensions at the venue. Security personnel were reportedly deployed to maintain order and prevent further disturbances following the incident.

A video of the car can be viewed on X here.

The alleged shooting is the latest development in a deepening dispute over leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The transition has become the subject of both legal and family conflicts, with some relatives reportedly opposing plans to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the organisation's next leader.

The succession process suffered a further setback after a court injunction reportedly halted plans for Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation, intensifying disagreements among those with a stake in the outcome.

No official statement had been issued by the police or the Kristo Asafo Mission at the time of publishing, and investigations into the shooting are expected to be ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh