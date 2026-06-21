Nana Kofi Kantanka, the lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission, detailed the shooting incident involving Adwoa Sarfo at a Kristo Asafo Church event

The former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya reportedly crashed her vehicle into church gates amid security concerns

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding whether Adwoa Sarfo sustained injuries during the altercation

Nana Kofi Kantanka, the lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission, has narrated what led to the shooting and injury of former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Sarfo, on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

According to Nana Kofi Kantanka, the church organised an event to formally introduce the newly selected leader of the church to the General Council, which represents the broader membership of the church.

Nana Kofi Kantanka, lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission, accuses Adwoa Safo of firing the first shot, which led to her injury. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo & Kwadwo Baffour

Source: Facebook

Even though all the siblings were invited to the ceremony held in the home of Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, none of them showed up.

He indicated that Adwoa Safo arrived at the venue and tried to force her way through the gates in her vehicle. Nana Kofi Kantanka claimed they heard loud bangs on the gate and found out it was the former MP crashing into the southern gate of the premises.

"We realised that it was Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo who was in the car. Since she couldn't penetrate the gate with the car, she moved to the northern gate and repeated the same action," he stated.

He said that the private security that was present became concerned since her action could endanger the lives of those present.

"The information I got was that she fired the first shot and then banged the gate with her car. The private security also knew that the lives of people were at risk, so they were giving warning shots."

"As to whether she was wounded, I can't confirm that," he added.

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Source: YEN.com.gh