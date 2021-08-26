A young man from Kumasi identified as Mr Squally on Twitter has made a sweet declaration to his sweetheart that is generating reactions online

After dating for 6 years, the gentleman proposed to spend the rest of his life with the young lady on their anniversary

A handsome Ghanaian young man identified on Twitter as Mr Squally has amazed many social media users after sharing a post of himself and the love of his life on Twitter.

On his handle, @squallylive, Squally revealed that he met the beautiful young lady six years back and has now decided to take their relationship to the next level and be together forever.

The young man made the heartwarming declaration to his lover after taking her on an amazing date that marked exactly six years after the two of them started going out.

Apart from just the heartwarming message, Squally also shared beautiful photos of himself and his lover at different points in their love story, which explains why most netizens could not keep their calm.

Reactions on social media

At the time of this publication, almost 2,000 reactions had already been gathered on the post.

Below were some of the comments.

@CasfredA who has known the girl said:

Herrrh that be why ebi good say ugo post your woman no oo....i target this girl for knust der...mataataa no saaa ...you whatsapp am january aa unless December he go reply...herrh u udey eat? oh nice nice nice.....

@FKay_7, a former course mate mentioned:

My coursemate bi the girl ooo. Na adey crush on her but chairman ein woman. Wow

@fawogyimiiko indicated:

Bossu wadi tw3 baako saaa 6yrs , abeg make una marry am nah u leave am aaa, no bro fit repair the damages inside ooo shw3.

See the post below

Couple who dated from 1999

In a previous story, pre-wedding photos and old images of a couple who started dating in 1999 showed that patience is truly a virtue.

The photos of the couple were shared by a Facebook user identified as Austine Bassey, who commended them for their patience.

Bassey wrote: "Congratulations brother..! Is good to be patience because nothing good comes easily, my regards to your wife to be! She's in deed your own."

