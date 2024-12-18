A Ghanaian woman could barely breathe in a commercial vehicle following an encounter with a driver with body odour

In a video shared on TikTok, she passionately appealed to drivers to prioritise their personal hygiene for the sake of their passengers

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some shared similar experiences, while others criticised for sharing the video

A Ghanaian woman has ignited a conversation on social media about personal hygiene among public transport drivers.

The woman, who shared a video of an encounter with a driver, expressed her frustration with the unpleasant body odour emanating from him.

In her post, she highlighted the discomfort and embarrassment caused by the pungent odour, particularly to passengers who sit close to the drivers and sometimes their conductors.

She covered her nose with her handkerchief as she struggled to deal with the unpleasant smell in the vehicle.

Therefore, she appealed to the drivers to prioritise personal hygiene and take necessary steps to maintain a pleasant environment for themselves and their passengers.

"Drivers with bad body odour, we are on our knees; please work on it," she captioned her video.

Netizens share similar experiences

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady expressing her frustration over drivers with body odour expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some shared their experiences.

@Maame Yartelba wrote:

"Say againnn! I almost passed out!"

@Jowashingtin wrote:

"Not them oo but the economy."

@originalguyguy2 wrote:

"Driver no agu brotherhood anim ase."

@KeN_DricK wrote:

"The lady wey dey back."

@ampofoba@2474 wrote:

"Tell the person, or better still, get out of the car, please."

@pablosimaco wrote:

"Masa all ne settings because the driver is supposed to sit on the left side of the car, but the lady is sitting there."

@kingpromise9638 wrote:

"Tell him eeeerrr, or better yet, let him stop at a cosmetic shop, buy some, and give him wai."

@kwabinabobby wrote:

"Her 20 years matter, and you just use 1 minute to say it, eeeii, but it is true, ooo."

Driver forces lady out of trotro

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was forced out of a public service vehicle by a driver and his conductor.

The lady, while narrating the story, said she was falsely accused of farting in the vehicle by the driver, the mate, and some of the passengers.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some sympathised with the lady, while others laughed at the whole situation.

