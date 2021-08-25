2 brave young men at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region risked their lives to save a taxi driver who was drowning

The taxi driver's car had been taken over by the water and he managed to climb on top of the car

However, he slipped into the water and was being carried away before the young men pulled him to safety

An amazing video is beginning to get thousands of reactions as it captures the moment two brave Ghanaian boys were able to save a man from drowning during a flood.

In the video that was shared by Abofkay on TikTok, the taxi driver was trapped in the middle of the flood after he managed to get on top of his car that was fast getting submerged in the water.

Unluckily for him, he slipped off the top of the taxi and the water started moving him away with the debris.

Lots of people were heard screaming and shouting, but upon seeing what was happening to the driver, two young men rushed to the bank of the water and were able to hook the man to safety.

Social media reactions

After the video was shared, hundreds of Ghanaians started expressing their thoughts and applauding the two heroes.

CutieSweetiePie said:

These types of things make me still have hope in humanity. Aww such beautiful souls risked their lives to save a brother. Much love and respect to you.

Dollamarris1000 indicated:

The timing and everything was right it was already written that his saviour was there. The faith alone from the guy recording.

Dankwa Nanakwesi Ha commented:

fantastic saved by the guys and God really bless the boys for putting their lives in such danger. they would have lost their life with the guy Ghana

Flood in Ghana takes bridge away

Earlier, footage of a bridge commissioned by Ursula Owusu, just four months earlier, surfaced as it was washed away by overrunning water and recorded live on camera.

On January 11, 2020, news broke that the honorable Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency had constructed a floating bridge over Chemu Lagoon.

It was reported that the special bridge was made with a floating ability to ensure that any time the lagoon overflowed its banks, the bridge automatically rose or floated and returned to its current position when the floods subsided.

