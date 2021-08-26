A Kenyan music fan has added a new perspective to the discussion about Ghanaians not appreciating Sarkodie enough

Alex Mayore believes Ghanaians adore Sarkodie and called on Kenyans to do the same for their rappers

His assertion has generated reactions as expected

A Kenyan music fan has stirred reactions after stating that Ghanaians adore Sarkodie.

It comes on the heels of the rapper agreeing to a statement by Nigerian presenter, Osi Suave, that his countrymen and women do not give him enough credit.

In a tweet, the Kenyan, Alex Mayore, questioned why Kenyans don't support their rappers like Ghanaians have shown love to Sarkodie.

Kenyan says Ghanaians adore Sarkodie after Nigerian presenter's comment; stirs reactions. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Suave stated during an interview with the Ghanaian rapper that he feels Ghanaians don't appreciate him enough. Sarkodie's statement during the interview backed the assertion.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"One thing I've learnt is that @sarkodie is not just a rapper that man Is an institution . He is a national treasure to Ghana. They adore him Why can't we Kenyans support our best rappers @OCTOPIZZO @KHALIGRAPH @RealShinski @RabbitTheKing with the same energy Ghana do for Sark," tweeted Mayore.

The tweet has generated conversations because Sarkodie believes that he doesn't get enough love from Ghanaians.

Check out reactions to the tweet below.

sarahmorgan751 found the situation a little amusing

"Yoo,wanti wanti no get,getty Getty no wantso is the world."

inkredibleplay had to rely on a popular saying

"A hero isn't worship [ed] in his home."

ataa_musah____ had a point to make and no one was going to stop him.

"So does it mean the naija radio presenters put him on the spot and he also fell for it ??? sometimes these musicians need to be very smart when taking interviews "

Qwajo still believes Sarkodie isn't appreciated enough

"Ghanaians diss Sarkodie. They throw insults on him. I guess it an Africa thing"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh.com reported that renowned new media publisher, Ameyaw Debrah has pushed back against claims by Osi Suave, a Nigerian presenter, that Sarkodie does not get the recognition he deserves from Ghanaians.

Suave made the assertion during an interview with the Ghanaian rapper in Nigeria this week.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, however, Ameyaw Debrah stated that there is no truth to the statement because Ghanaians acknowledge and know how important the 'Coachella' rapper is to the Ghanaian music industry.

Source: Yen.com.gh