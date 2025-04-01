A-list Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped out in her ravishing outfit for the 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

The style icon wore a ready-to-wear outfit designed by Salma Mumin for her viral photoshoot and later uploaded the images on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's gorgeous outfit and hijab for her viral photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah captivated her audience as she elegantly donned a stunning abaya for the 2025 Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. Known for her impeccable sense of style, she showcased one of the latest creations from Lure By Salma, a design that quickly took social media by storm.

Jackie Appiah brought warmth and sophistication to her Eid festivities with her glamorous outfit that made her stand out.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish outfit for the 2025 Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. Photo credit: @jackieppiah.

Source: Instagram

The significance of Eid-ul-Fitr transcends mere celebration; it marks the conclusion of a sacred month filled with fasting and prayer for Muslims worldwide, a time devoted to reflection, gratitude, and joyous gatherings with loved ones.

This special day is a vibrant tapestry of tradition intertwined with individual flair, and Jackie Appiah truly exemplified this spirit in a luxurious brown organza gown.

The gown, with its flowy silhouette, elegantly embraced her figure while the matching hijab framed her face, enhancing her natural beauty with grace.

She completed her look with a chic champagne gold Chanel bag, offering just the right touch of understated glamour.

Jackie Appiah's makeup was artfully applied, which featured perfectly defined eyebrows and a glossy lipstick that beautifully complemented her complexion.

Her accessories were nothing short of elegant as she adorned herself with gold earrings, a sparkling diamond necklace, and a sophisticated wristwatch, all of which added layers of opulence to her already exquisite look.

Posing against the backdrop of her lavish mansion, Jackie Appiah looked like a supermodel in the viral photos.

Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish suit

Jackie Appiah exuded demure confidence in a tailored three-piece pantsuit during her graduation ceremony. Standing out among her peers, this perfectly fitted ensemble highlighted her figure and showcased her fashion-forward thinking.

Her hairstyle, a frontal lace center-part, accentuated her features, while her flawless makeup seamlessly blended with her skin tone.

With an expensive piece of jewellery that sparkled with each movement and shiny pointed high heels elevating her stature, Jackie Appiah once again reminded us why she is a true fashion icon.

Jackie Appiah prepares fufu

Jackie Appiah campaigned for her followers to eat Ghanaian foods as she shared the recipe for preparing one of her favourite meals in a short video.

Jackie Appiah bags Les Stars à l'Honneur Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who took home the Les Stars à l'Honneur Award in Burkina Faso.

The 41-year-old's custom-made long-sleeved gown and haircut stole the show at the red carpet event.

Some social media fans praised Jackie Appiah for winning another award and commented on her stylish look.

