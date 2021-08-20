Ameyaw Debrah says no one can convince him that Ghanaians don't recognize the impact of Sarkodie on the Ghanaian music scene

His comment comes after an assertion by Nigerian presenter Osi Suave that Ghanaians don't give Sarkodie enough credit

Debrah shared in an interview with YEN.com.gh that Ghanaians hold Sarkodie in high esteem

Renowned blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has pushed back against claims by Osi Suave, a Nigerian presenter that Sarkodie does not get the recognition he deserves from Ghanaians.

Suave made the assertion during an interview with the Ghanaian rapper in Nigeria this week.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, however, the former stated that there is no truth to the statement because Ghanaians acknowledge and know how important the 'Coachella' rapper is to the Ghanaian music industry.

Debrah also added that whilst it feels different to be loved by fans from another country, it doesn't change the fact one's home country always provide support.

"For me, I don't think Ghanaians don't know what Sarkodie has done. We know and we appreciate him. People praise him all the time for what he's done. I mean consistently for over 10 years. Every year has been a good year for him. He's well established and we love him for that. He's been the artiste that represents Ghana out there ever since he started. His path has been amazing so I don't think it's the case of not being loved and appreciated," said Debrah.

He also shared an analogy about how a person may feel better about compliments from someone they don't know compared to someone they have a familiarity with.

"Ghanaians do appreciate him but I think it's always a feeling you know sometimes when you are with your people you don't feel the love but when you go outside and outsiders appreciate you more, it comes with a better feeling than from within. And it's easy to see because mentally you are not from this country, you are not from this area but they are giving you the praise," explained Debrah.

"And so, it just naturally sits in, like 'wow, this people love me.' Whereas in Ghana, because it comes naturally, perhaps you'd take it for granted because if they appreciate me, they are supposed to, I am part of them so you don't feel it as much. I think that's what is perhaps going through his mind and he hasn't been able to distinguish between it. I don't think it's fair to say Ghanaians do not appreciate Sarkodie."

He also cited the example of the double-edged sword of Social Media where Sarkodie gets a lot of love and backlash at times.

"We do appreciate our artistes not just Sarkodie, and Social Media has come to show it but then Social Media has come to show that sometimes they can make you feel unappreciated. It's just the culture on Social Media with people being in your face, trying to troll you and all of that but nobody can tell me convincingly that Ghanaians do not appreciate Sarkodie. We do."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that there have been varying reactions from Ghanaians following a statement by Osi Suave, a Nigerian presenter.

Suave, during an interview with Sarkodie, stated that he feels like the Ghanaian rapper does not get enough credit from Ghanaians.

Sarkodie is currently in Nigerian promoting his recently released "No Pressure" album.

