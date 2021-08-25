Bismark The Joke has shared where Ghanaian actresses get the expensive things they show off online

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, he claimed that sugar daddies support the lifestyle of said actresses

He also added that they don't have sugar mommies to support the male actors

Ghanaian actor, Bismark The Joke, has made an allegation about the source of wealth that his female colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry display online.

Speaking with Kwaku Manu, he claimed that the lifestyle of Ghanaian actresses who often showcase their expensive way of life do so through the financing of old men.

The wealth actress flaunt online is not from acting - Bismark The Joke 'blows cover' of colleagues. Photo source: @bismarkthejoke

Source: Instagram

He made the assertion whilst speaking about the comparison between what actresses and actors in the country's film industry own.

Bismark suggested that unlike the ladies in the industry, men don't have external sources of funds.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"It isn't that we don't like working. The girls that you see living a good life in the industry which they attribute to doing business. All of that money isn't from acting. She is a woman. men call her. Older women do not call us," said Bismark.

"If you don't have a sugar mommy, where are you going to get the money from. So when they compare, they should be careful with the comparison."

Watch the interview below.

Reactions about Bismark The Joke's claim

Rabi Abeke said

"I agree with you both about more opportunities and compassionate for women than men. Hence, men struggle to much."

WISDOM SARBAH also added:

"Lol who's late watching & wants sugar mommies to call on the young guys to balance the equation as nyemi BISMARCK DE talented in cinematography domain is telling...... Bob cigar plz continued keeping ur gorgeous interviews blazing OK gbrah"

Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi wrote:

"What he is saying is 100% true. Gh sugar mummies de3, they don't force koraa "

Yaa Owiredua said

"Truly Bismark has spoken much sense, big ups"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bismark The Joke and Kalybos have made Ghana proud by representing the whole nation with their talents in a South African Netflix movie titled Slay.

The duo played different roles in the movie which saw them acting alongside popular actors from Africa including Ramsey Nouah and now-popular Williams Uchemba.

The movie is set around a group of tech-savvy personalities who engage in intimate first encounters, first impressions, and romantic opportunities to get some life experience.

Source: Yen