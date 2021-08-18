Nigerian Presenter Osi Suave is of the opinion that Ghanaians do not hold Sarkodie in high esteem

He shared this assertion during an interview with the 'Coachella' rapper on the radio in Nigeria

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Suave's opinion

Ghanaians have reacted to a statement by a Nigerian presenter Osi Suave that citizens of the West African country do not appreciate the rapper.

A video posted on Instagram shows The Beat 999 FM Presenter saying that he believes Sarkodie does not get the proper credit he deserves for his impact on the Ghanaian and African music scene.

Sarkodie: Nigerian presenter says Ghanaians do not appreciate rapper in video; fans react. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: UGC

Suave suggested that the 'Coachella' rapper is taken for granted by Ghanaians. Sarkodie is currently in Nigeria on a promotional tour for his "No Pressure" album.

"I think you do not get enough credit as you're supposed to. I don't know if it's the way the Ghanaian music industry is structured or set up. Or generally, people just, you know how maybe when you sing too much to somebody, 'oh he would always put out fire music and they tend to move on," said Suave.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"You know from the BET's to the things you have done especially putting the Ghanaian music industry on the map, I don't think you get credit enough because when you look at the way Nigerians actually celebrate their own. When there is a David or a Wiz, I look at Ghana, and it's just 'its Sarkodie and..."

Watch the video below.

Suave's comment has drawn varying opinions about whether Sarkodie is truly honoured in the country or not.

Find below some comments by Ghanaian music fans.

iamcharllycolegh: "I hold sark in high esteem. He is a treasure and Ghanaians are sitting on him. It’s sad tho. the premise that the rapper has a solid fan base that actively promotes his work around the world."

official_ad_johnson: True talk ebi like Ghanaians we don't know what hm we hv oo Sark is super talented artist."

el.matik: "A prophet is never appreciated in his hometown"

__doublevision__: "The Lesson: only promote ya local contents..stop sharing these foreign contents in our entertainment space.."

inikelvinekpo: "I’m a Nigerian, Sarkodie is bigger than Ghana music industry the same way Messi is bigger than PSG ."

lilwise1224: "It’s very accurate, but it has to do with Sark also. He wasn’t connecting with his fans as he was supposed to do. Some complain that he won’t take a picture with them. There was an interview that he said he likes the fame but dislikes the attention it brings."

bernardarthurwan: "Masa everyday Ghanaians don't support their own... Mke we think... We no be Jon for this country ooh... If you be very selective aa,we too we no get your time... Ghana dierr small fame then them figa them be tin gods... Chale we mke hot then this nonsense of not supporting bla bla bla nonsense ooh..."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo known as Sarkodie caught up with legendary Nigerian actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria while on tour in the West African country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Sarkodie posted the photo of himself and Jim as shared the legendary moment with his fans. The duo was seen standing in front of a building as they posed for the camera and beamed with smiles.

Source: Yen News