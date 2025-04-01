Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed and later kicked the bucket during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra

The Nigerian sports community is reeling from the shock deaths of two prominent figures within just a few days, marking a painful period for the country’s sports fraternity.

The sudden passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju, a boxer who tragically collapsed during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, followed by the death of Abdullahi Saidu, the President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), has left many in deep sadness according to legit.ng.

President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation Alhaji Abdullahi Saidu and the Secretary General Mr. Kabir Yusuf visited KCCNigeria in a meeting in September 2022. Image credit: @KCCNigeria, @Ntc24news

The Passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju: A Boxer’s Tragic End

On March 29, 2025, Gabriel Olanrewaju, a Nigerian boxer, tragically passed away after collapsing in the ring during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. He was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in a bid to save his life but was later pronounced dead, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning.

John Mbanugu (left) fought with the late Gabriel Olanrewaju at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29. 2025 as the Nigeria collapsed and later died. Image credit: AfricaFactsZone

The 40-year-old's death has sent shockwaves across the Ghanaian, Nigerian and international boxing communities, with President of the Nigeria Boxing Board raising concerns about who will take care Olanrewaju's family. He had been in a competitive fight against John Mbanugu when he suddenly collapsed, and despite medical efforts, he could not be revived.

Abdullahi Saidu: A Legacy Cut Short

Less than 48 hours after Olanrewaju’s tragic passing, the Nigeria sports fraternity was dealt another heavy blow with the death of Abdullahi Saidu, the President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation. Saidu reportedly died on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 53 years old.

Saidu, who was elected as President of the NTF in 2021, was known for his commitment to developing Taekwondo in Nigeria. His leadership brought renewed focus to the sport, ensuring that Nigerian Taekwondo athletes received the attention and resources they deserved to compete at the highest levels.

His sudden death has left a void in Nigerian Taekwondo and the broader sports community. Many athletes, colleagues, and sports enthusiasts have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering Saidu not only for his leadership but also for his passion for Taekwondo and his tireless efforts to promote the sport both locally and internationally.

A Difficult Week for Nigerian Sports

The loss of Gabriel Olanrewaju and Abdullahi Saidu in such a short span of time has created a somber atmosphere within Nigerian sports. Both men were not only leaders in their respective fields but also sources of inspiration for younger athletes who admired their dedication and achievements.

While the tragedies are deeply personal for the families of the deceased, they also serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the sacrifices made by athletes and sports administrators.

These events underscore the importance of mental and physical health care for athletes and administrators alike, as well as the need for better support systems within sports organizations.

Nigeria boxing officials blame GBA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the stance of leading Nigeria Boxing Board of Control officials regarding the sad demise of Gabriel Olanrewaju in Accra during his fight against John Mbanugu, includig the explosive rant of NBBofC President Rafiu Oladipo.

