Captain Smart has shared what he says is the cause of Africa's underdevelopment

During his show on Onua TV, he lashed out at people who rely on religion to make decisions

Smart also stated that pastors are not as all-knowing as some people believe

Broadcaster, Captain Smart, claims the reason for the underdevelopment in Africa is the dependence on religion.

Speaking on 'Maakye,' the morning show on Onua Fm and TV, he claimed leaders depending on those religious texts for salvation instead of working for prosperity hurts the continent.

He questioned people who called themselves 'Men of God' and their tendency to talk about a person who is on the way to save the world.

“Listen, the reason why Africa we are poor is because of the Bible and the Qur’an. Do you know why? All the pastors are dumb. They do not understand the Bible. And again, we shall become rich with the same Bible and the same Qur’an," said Smart.

