Speaking on his radio show on Zylofon FM, he stated that the leaders of the country are not helping to make life better for the citizens

He also added that the leaders act like the country is theirs

Radio Presenter, Blakk Rasta, says the level of hardship in Ghana has turned the country into a hell that even the devil wouldn't want to stay in.

Speaking on his radio show on Zylofon 102.1 FM, he tore into the authorities for making life difficult for Ghanaians when they are supposed to make it better.

He also questioned why the leaders of the country pretend to be acting in the interest of the citizens when it isn't so.

"Politicians reap what they have not sown, while citizens are forced to work hard in the land.Youare our leaders but you behave as if the country belongs to you," said Blakk Rasta according to a Pulse Ghana report.

"You allow Ghanaians to do the hard work in the country and you sit somewhere and think of how you are going to make yourselves richer. You treat Ghanaians like slaves. We are tired of this.”

