Eric Fields, a police officer from Alabama, US, said he is often mistaken for Movie star Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock

Fields went viral after meeting a man who had requested to see him due to his resemblance to the actor

Social media users reacting to his photo admitted that that Fields is The Rocks’ doppelganger

A police officer is going viral due to his uncanny resemblance to former WWE superstar and A-list celebrity Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock.

Lieutenant Eric Fields (l) bears an uncanny resemblance to The Rock(r). Photos: Morgan County Sheriff's Office and The Rock.

Lieutenant Eric Fields from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama went viral after his department posted a photo of him on August 21.

In the photo, Fields, built like the actor, was seen posing with a fan.

According to the police, the man had met a junior officer and requested to meet with Fields. The cop, who could easily be The Rock’s stunt double, gladly passed by his workplace.

“This gentlemen said he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like The Rock. Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by to see him.

It was great to meet him and some of his co-workers,” the statement read in part.

Fields speaks

Speaking to AL.com, Fields said he has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years under different departments but is currently a firearms instructor.

According to fields, it is flattered being compared to The Rock.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” he said.

Fields admitted that his family sees their resemblance, and his wife often buys him The Rock’s workout paraphernalia.

“I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter,” he said.

Netizens affirm The Rock resemblance

Social media users reacted to a photo of Fields by writing:

Gonçalo Faróia Alves:

“Would love to see Dwayne The Rock Johnson visit this cop.”

Kimberly Treadway:

“He does look like The Rock.”

Tiffany Tesfay:

“You’re telling me that’s not The Rock?”

Diane Stapp Gerstman:

“So if we have a problem can we call him personally?”

Vickie Anthony:

“Wow, I would have sworn he was The Rock!”

Vin Diesel tiff

In July, The Rock responded to claims he was beefing with Fast Furious actor and director Vin Diesel.

He downplayed the claims stating:

"I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that."

