Ellen Ama Daaku has responded to ex-President Kufuor’s recent criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration

She argued that Kufuor is not obligated to support every policy decision made by the former president

Ama Daaku emphasised that both administrations should be evaluated independently, acknowledging that neither was flawless

Ellen Ama Daaku, an aide to the immediate past vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed her disagreement with former President John Agyekum Kufuor's recent criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a recent interview on the Delay Show, former President Kufuor criticised some policies of the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration.

He specifically mentioned the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the construction of the National Cathedral, and the Power Distribution Services deal as some of the unpopular decisions taken by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government.

"Things like the bond market and the National Cathedral, they didn't consult me. All I knew was that they were building it. I initially thought it was a private initiative, only to later realise they were using government resources. They even demolished the judges' building for it and yet they still couldn't complete it," he said.

However, reacting to this, Ama Daaku reportedly claimed former President Kufuor did not need to agree with every policy decision of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to a Ghanaweb report, Ama Daaku stated that John Kufuor governed according to his own convictions and beliefs during his time as president of Ghana.

John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration was not flawless.

She subsequently stated former President Kufuor and Akufo-Addo's administration were not the same and, for that matter, must be assessed differently.

"He [Kufuor] is not supposed to agree with every decision that the former president (Akufo-Addo) made. He had his time. Akufo-Addo also had his presidency; he had his time," she stated.

"We are going to evaluate every one of them by their deeds and their work. I believe that Kufuor did well for himself. Fifteen years down the line, we are all looking at what he did for us as Ghanaians, and we appreciate it," she said.

The aide to the former vice president also claimed that Kufuor's administration had its own flaws, just like any other administration since Ghana attained independence.

"Was everything okay during his regime? No. Did he have issues? Yes. He doesn't have to agree with everything that Nana Addo did," she added.

Kufuor accuses NPP of sidelining him

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former President John Agyekum Kufuor had shared frustration about how his political party reportedly treats him.

The Ghanaian statesman claimed that the party had ignored him and he had not been invited to National Executive Council meetings.

In a video on social media, the former Ghanaians president complained bitterly about how the party ignored him during decision-making.

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on Kufuor's remarks in the comments section.

