Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards offered sharply contrasting views after the former Liverpool centre-back criticised Mohamed Salah for publicly speaking out against Arne Slot following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United on December 6.

As widely known, Salah was benched for the Leeds match, just as he had been in the two previous games, and was later omitted entirely from the squad for Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Inter on December 9.

Carragher and Richards Clash as Debate Over Mohamed Salah Boils Over

After the draw with Leeds, the Egyptian did not hold back when addressing reporters in the mixed zone.

He claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” during a difficult season for the Reds and added that he and head coach Slot “don’t have a relationship,” further declaring that “someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Unsurprisingly, Salah’s remarks drew strong reactions. Carragher branded the comments a “disgrace” during Monday Night Football ahead of Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Wolves on December 8.

“I think when he stops in the mixed zone, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

The subject resurfaced during CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage, where Carragher and former Manchester City defender Richards debated the issue while Thierry Henry and Jen Beattie looked on.

Richards argued that Salah should have been brought on against Leeds, while Carragher defended Slot’s decision, highlighting that Liverpool had been 2-0 up at one stage, which made a defensive substitution more logical than introducing Salah.

“Leeds come back to 2-2, the ball is in play for about three minutes before Liverpool score to make it 3-2…” Carragher explained. “There was a three-minute window between 2-2 and 3-2. You are not going to bring Mo Salah on when Liverpool are in front… he’s not going to run back for you.”

Richards fired back:

“You are talking about Mo Salah like he’s just any player… You are talking about one of the greatest players ever to grace the Premier League.”

Carragher then suggested that many were ignoring the context surrounding Salah’s recent benchings, arguing that the specific game situations justified Slot’s decisions.

The debate continued heatedly as the pair remained at odds, before Carragher closed by pointing out that Liverpool’s poor defensive spell—conceding ten goals across matches against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and PSV—had coincided with Salah being on the pitch.

