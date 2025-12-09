Meet Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino and their love story
Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is a well-known actress and reality TV star from the United States. She rose to stardom for her role as Sara in the film Wingmen. Samantha has also appeared in other big-screen projects, including Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Samantha Boscarino's profile summary
- Meet Shane Harper’s wife: Samantha Boscarino's background
- Samantha Boscarino's career highlights
- Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper’s relationship timeline
- 2010: Boscarino and Shane meet on the set of Good Luck Charlie
- 2018: Samantha and Harper reunite on screen for round two
- January 2022: The lovebirds spark engagement speculation
- September 2024: The couple visits Greece
- January 2025: Boscarino and Shane enjoy a date in Los Angeles, California
- May 2025: Samantha and Harper fuel speculation about their marriage status
- November 2025: Boscarino and Harper's marriage is confirmed
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie.
- They were costars in the 2018 film God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.
- The couple has kept details about their relationship under wraps.
Samantha Boscarino's profile summary
Full name
Samantha Joann Harper
Gender
Female
Date of birth
26 December 1994
Age
30 years old (as of December 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Ventura County, California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'5''
Height in centimetres
165
Weight in pounds
53
Weight in kilograms
117
Body measurements in inches
35-26-34
Body measurements in centimetres
89-66-86
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Robert Samuel Boscarino
Mother
Ginna M. Hamilton
Siblings
One
Marital status
Married
Husband
Shane Steven Harper
Education
Stuyvesant High School, Young Actors Space
Profession
Actress, reality TV star
Net worth
$1.5 million
Meet Shane Harper’s wife: Samantha Boscarino's background
Samantha Boscarino was born on 26 December 1994 in Ventura County, California, United States, to Robert Samuel Boscarino and Ginna M. Hamilton. She grew up alongside her sister, Lea Boscarino. The Ventura County native attended Stuyvesant High School and Young Actors Space.
Samantha Boscarino's career highlights
Boscarino is an actress. She made her film debut in 2008, starring as Alicia Rivera in The Clique. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she portrayed Sara in the popular action short film Wingmen. Samantha's other notable acting credits include Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.
Samantha Boscarino's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.
Year
Movie/TV show Read
Role
2025
Power Book IV: Force
Rae Thompson
2024
Ghosts
Marisa
2022
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Martina Rodriguez
2022
Diamond in the Rough
Ariana Alvarez
2022
For All Mankind
Jenna
2020
We Die Alone
Chelsea
2019
Slay
Claire
2019
The Kitty Kat Killer
Eileen
2019
Shameless
Sabrina
2019
The Resident
Bella
2019
Wingmen
Sara
2018
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Keaton Young
2017
Animal Kingdom
Bride
2016
The Cheerleader Murders
Ellie Davis
2015
Girl Meets World
Sophie Miller
The Girl Meets World star is also a reality TV personality. She has played a role in reality TV series, including The Tyra Banks Show, TeenNick Halo Awards, and Figure It Out.
Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper’s relationship timeline
Below is a detailed breakdown of Shane Harper, a famous American actor, and Samantha's relationship from 2010, when they first met, until now.
2010: Boscarino and Shane meet on the set of Good Luck Charlie
Boscarino and the actor first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie. Boscarino and Shane starred as Skyler and Spencer Walsh, respectively, on the hit TV series.
2018: Samantha and Harper reunite on screen for round two
Samantha and Harper reunited on screen in 2018’s God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, starring as Keaton Young and Josh Wheaton, respectively.
January 2022: The lovebirds spark engagement speculation
The Hollywood actress and Steven sparked engagement rumours on 28 January 2022, after the former was photographed wearing a sparkling square-cut diamond ring on her left hand. The couple had attended the Power Book IV: Force premiere in New York City.
September 2024: The couple visits Greece
On 18 September 2024, the Ghosts star uploaded a picture collection from Greece, which also featured Shane admiring the glow of a golden sunset over the sea via an Instagram post. She captioned the photo,
Summer aint complete without Greece on the grid.
January 2025: Boscarino and Shane enjoy a date in Los Angeles, California
The two entertainers were spotted cherishing every moment together during a romantic outing in Los Angeles, California, on 21 January 2025. The actor wore a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and long trousers, while Boscarino donned a white top and dark grey long trousers.
May 2025: Samantha and Harper fuel speculation about their marriage status
The couple's marriage status was subjected to speculation after the actress posted a since-deleted photograph of herself sporting a name tag that bore the name Sam Harper on her Instagram Story in May 2025.
November 2025: Boscarino and Harper's marriage is confirmed
According to People, Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino's wedding was confirmed by the former's representative in November 2025, during an interview.
FAQs
- What is Samantha Boscarino's background? Boscarino is a well-known actress and reality TV personality from the United States.
- How old is Samantha Boscarino? She is 30 years old as of December 2025. The actress was born on 26 December 1994.
- What is Samantha Boscarino's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnic background with Italian, Ecuadorian, and Scottish ancestry.
- Does Samantha Boscarino have siblings? She has a sister named Lea Boscarino.
- Are Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper together? The reality TV star and Shane Harper are still together.
- Did Bridgit Mendler date Shane Harper? Bridgit Mendler, an American entrepreneur, and Shane Harper dated.
- When did Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler date? They dated between 2011 and 2015.
Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is an American actress and reality TV star. The couple first met in 2010, and later they struck up a romantic relationship, eventually exchanging marriage vows quietly. The lovebirds have kept their romance private.
Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Shohei Ohtani’s wife. Shohei is married to Mamiko Tanaka, a former basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She retired in 2023 after playing for the team for four years.
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka walked down the aisle in February 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025. Discover more about her from this article.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com