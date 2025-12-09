Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Meet Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino and their love story
Celebrity biographies

Meet Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino and their love story

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is a well-known actress and reality TV star from the United States. She rose to stardom for her role as Sara in the film Wingmen. Samantha has also appeared in other big-screen projects, including Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.

Shane spotted at the STARZ Murder Mystery Event in Pasadena (L). Shane and Samantha arrive at the Power Book IV: Force in New York City (R). Photo: Michael Kovac, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie.
  • They were costars in the 2018 film God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.
  • The couple has kept details about their relationship under wraps.

Samantha Boscarino's profile summary

Full name

Samantha Joann Harper

Gender

Female

Date of birth

26 December 1994

Age

30 years old (as of December 2025)

Zodiac sign

Capricorn

Place of birth

Ventura County, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'5''

Height in centimetres

165

Weight in pounds

53

Weight in kilograms

117

Body measurements in inches

35-26-34

Body measurements in centimetres

89-66-86

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Robert Samuel Boscarino

Mother

Ginna M. Hamilton

Siblings

One

Marital status

Married

Husband

Shane Steven Harper

Education

Stuyvesant High School, Young Actors Space

Profession

Actress, reality TV star

Net worth

$1.5 million

Instagram

@samanthaboscarino

Meet Shane Harper’s wife: Samantha Boscarino's background

Samantha Boscarino was born on 26 December 1994 in Ventura County, California, United States, to Robert Samuel Boscarino and Ginna M. Hamilton. She grew up alongside her sister, Lea Boscarino. The Ventura County native attended Stuyvesant High School and Young Actors Space.

Five facts about Samantha Boscarino.
Five facts about Samantha Boscarino. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Samantha Boscarino's career highlights

Boscarino is an actress. She made her film debut in 2008, starring as Alicia Rivera in The Clique. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she portrayed Sara in the popular action short film Wingmen. Samantha's other notable acting credits include Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.

Samantha Boscarino's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.

Year

Movie/TV show Read

Role

2025

Power Book IV: Force

Rae Thompson

2024

Ghosts

Marisa

2022

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Martina Rodriguez

2022

Diamond in the Rough

Ariana Alvarez

2022

For All Mankind

Jenna

2020

We Die Alone

Chelsea

2019

Slay

Claire

2019

The Kitty Kat Killer

Eileen

2019

Shameless

Sabrina

2019

The Resident

Bella

2019

Wingmen

Sara

2018

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Keaton Young

2017

Animal Kingdom

Bride

2016

The Cheerleader Murders

Ellie Davis

2015

Girl Meets World

Sophie Miller

The Girl Meets World star is also a reality TV personality. She has played a role in reality TV series, including The Tyra Banks Show, TeenNick Halo Awards, and Figure It Out.

Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper’s relationship timeline

Harper, holding a camera indoors. Boscarino posing for a picture.
Harper in a black vest holding a camera indoors (L). Boscarino posing for a picture (R). Photo: @theshaneharper, @samanthaboscarino on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Below is a detailed breakdown of Shane Harper, a famous American actor, and Samantha's relationship from 2010, when they first met, until now.

2010: Boscarino and Shane meet on the set of Good Luck Charlie

Boscarino and the actor first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie. Boscarino and Shane starred as Skyler and Spencer Walsh, respectively, on the hit TV series.

2018: Samantha and Harper reunite on screen for round two

Samantha and Harper reunited on screen in 2018’s God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, starring as Keaton Young and Josh Wheaton, respectively.

January 2022: The lovebirds spark engagement speculation

The Hollywood actress and Steven sparked engagement rumours on 28 January 2022, after the former was photographed wearing a sparkling square-cut diamond ring on her left hand. The couple had attended the Power Book IV: Force premiere in New York City.

September 2024: The couple visits Greece

Boscarino inside a car and Shane posing for a photo, showing his tattoo.
Boscarino relaxing inside a car (L). Shane posing for a picture, showing his chest tattoo (R). Photo: @samanthaboscarino, @theshaneharper on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

On 18 September 2024, the Ghosts star uploaded a picture collection from Greece, which also featured Shane admiring the glow of a golden sunset over the sea via an Instagram post. She captioned the photo,

Summer aint complete without Greece on the grid.

January 2025: Boscarino and Shane enjoy a date in Los Angeles, California

The two entertainers were spotted cherishing every moment together during a romantic outing in Los Angeles, California, on 21 January 2025. The actor wore a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and long trousers, while Boscarino donned a white top and dark grey long trousers.

May 2025: Samantha and Harper fuel speculation about their marriage status

The couple's marriage status was subjected to speculation after the actress posted a since-deleted photograph of herself sporting a name tag that bore the name Sam Harper on her Instagram Story in May 2025.

November 2025: Boscarino and Harper's marriage is confirmed

Samantha holding a phone and Harper posing for a picture, in a black attire.
Samantha holding a phone (L). Harper posing for a picture, in a black attire (R). Photo: @samanthaboscarino, @theshaneharper on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

According to People, Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino's wedding was confirmed by the former's representative in November 2025, during an interview.

FAQs

  1. What is Samantha Boscarino's background? Boscarino is a well-known actress and reality TV personality from the United States.
  2. How old is Samantha Boscarino? She is 30 years old as of December 2025. The actress was born on 26 December 1994.
  3. What is Samantha Boscarino's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnic background with Italian, Ecuadorian, and Scottish ancestry.
  4. Does Samantha Boscarino have siblings? She has a sister named Lea Boscarino.
  5. Are Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper together? The reality TV star and Shane Harper are still together.
  6. Did Bridgit Mendler date Shane Harper? Bridgit Mendler, an American entrepreneur, and Shane Harper dated.
  7. When did Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler date? They dated between 2011 and 2015.

Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is an American actress and reality TV star. The couple first met in 2010, and later they struck up a romantic relationship, eventually exchanging marriage vows quietly. The lovebirds have kept their romance private.

Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Shohei Ohtani’s wife. Shohei is married to Mamiko Tanaka, a former basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She retired in 2023 after playing for the team for four years.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka walked down the aisle in February 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025. Discover more about her from this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

