Meet Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino and their love story

Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is a well-known actress and reality TV star from the United States. She rose to stardom for her role as Sara in the film Wingmen. Samantha has also appeared in other big-screen projects, including Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.

Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie .

during the filming of . They were costars in the 2018 film God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness .

in the 2018 film The couple has kept details about their relationship under wraps.

Samantha Boscarino's profile summary

Full name Samantha Joann Harper Gender Female Date of birth 26 December 1994 Age 30 years old (as of December 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ventura County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 53 Weight in kilograms 117 Body measurements in inches 35-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert Samuel Boscarino Mother Ginna M. Hamilton Siblings One Marital status Married Husband Shane Steven Harper Education Stuyvesant High School, Young Actors Space Profession Actress, reality TV star Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @samanthaboscarino

Meet Shane Harper’s wife: Samantha Boscarino's background

Samantha Boscarino was born on 26 December 1994 in Ventura County, California, United States, to Robert Samuel Boscarino and Ginna M. Hamilton. She grew up alongside her sister, Lea Boscarino. The Ventura County native attended Stuyvesant High School and Young Actors Space.

Samantha Boscarino's career highlights

Boscarino is an actress. She made her film debut in 2008, starring as Alicia Rivera in The Clique. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she portrayed Sara in the popular action short film Wingmen. Samantha's other notable acting credits include Diamond in the Rough, For All Mankind, and Power Book IV: Force.

Samantha Boscarino's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.

Year Movie/TV show Read Role 2025 Power Book IV: Force Rae Thompson 2024 Ghosts Marisa 2022 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Martina Rodriguez 2022 Diamond in the Rough Ariana Alvarez 2022 For All Mankind Jenna 2020 We Die Alone Chelsea 2019 Slay Claire 2019 The Kitty Kat Killer Eileen 2019 Shameless Sabrina 2019 The Resident Bella 2019 Wingmen Sara 2018 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Keaton Young 2017 Animal Kingdom Bride 2016 The Cheerleader Murders Ellie Davis 2015 Girl Meets World Sophie Miller

The Girl Meets World star is also a reality TV personality. She has played a role in reality TV series, including The Tyra Banks Show, TeenNick Halo Awards, and Figure It Out.

Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper’s relationship timeline

Below is a detailed breakdown of Shane Harper, a famous American actor, and Samantha's relationship from 2010, when they first met, until now.

2010: Boscarino and Shane meet on the set of Good Luck Charlie

Boscarino and the actor first met in 2010 during the filming of Good Luck Charlie. Boscarino and Shane starred as Skyler and Spencer Walsh, respectively, on the hit TV series.

2018: Samantha and Harper reunite on screen for round two

Samantha and Harper reunited on screen in 2018’s God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, starring as Keaton Young and Josh Wheaton, respectively.

January 2022: The lovebirds spark engagement speculation

The Hollywood actress and Steven sparked engagement rumours on 28 January 2022, after the former was photographed wearing a sparkling square-cut diamond ring on her left hand. The couple had attended the Power Book IV: Force premiere in New York City.

September 2024: The couple visits Greece

On 18 September 2024, the Ghosts star uploaded a picture collection from Greece, which also featured Shane admiring the glow of a golden sunset over the sea via an Instagram post. She captioned the photo,

Summer aint complete without Greece on the grid.

The two entertainers were spotted cherishing every moment together during a romantic outing in Los Angeles, California, on 21 January 2025. The actor wore a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and long trousers, while Boscarino donned a white top and dark grey long trousers.

May 2025: Samantha and Harper fuel speculation about their marriage status

The couple's marriage status was subjected to speculation after the actress posted a since-deleted photograph of herself sporting a name tag that bore the name Sam Harper on her Instagram Story in May 2025.

November 2025: Boscarino and Harper's marriage is confirmed

According to People, Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino's wedding was confirmed by the former's representative in November 2025, during an interview.

FAQs

What is Samantha Boscarino's background? Boscarino is a well-known actress and reality TV personality from the United States. How old is Samantha Boscarino? She is 30 years old as of December 2025. The actress was born on 26 December 1994. What is Samantha Boscarino's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnic background with Italian, Ecuadorian, and Scottish ancestry. Does Samantha Boscarino have siblings? She has a sister named Lea Boscarino. Are Samantha Boscarino and Shane Harper together? The reality TV star and Shane Harper are still together. Did Bridgit Mendler date Shane Harper? Bridgit Mendler, an American entrepreneur, and Shane Harper dated. When did Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler date? They dated between 2011 and 2015.

Shane Harper’s wife, Samantha Boscarino, is an American actress and reality TV star. The couple first met in 2010, and later they struck up a romantic relationship, eventually exchanging marriage vows quietly. The lovebirds have kept their romance private.

