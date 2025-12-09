Clark Gable's spouses and the untold stories behind his turbulent love life

Clark Gable's spouses have sparked curiosity among fans. Over his lifetime, he walked down the aisle five times. His third marriage to Carole Lombard ended in 1942 after she died in a plane crash. At the time of his death in 1960, he was married to his fifth wife, American actress Kathleen Gretchen Williams.

Clark, posing for a picture in a black suit (L). Clark and his third wife, Carole, grin for photographers in Hollywood (R). Photo: Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Clark Gable's first wife was Josephine Dillon . They were married between 1924 and 1930 .

was . They were married between . His third wife , Carole Lombard, died in a plane crash on 16 January 1942.

, Carole Lombard, on 16 January 1942. At the time of his death, the actor was married to Kathleen Gretchen Williams.

Clark Gable's profile summary

Full name William Clark Gable Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1901 Zodiac sign Aquarius Date of death 16 November 1960 Age 59 years old (as of 1960) Place of birth Cadiz, Ohio, United States Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father William Henry Gable Mother Adeline Hershelman Marital status Married Wife Kathleen Gretchen Williams Gable Children Two Education Hopedale High School, Edinburgh High School Profession Actor, producer Net worth $100 million

Clark Gable's spouses: Remembering his love life

The iconic American actor was married to 5 women in his lifetime. Here is a detailed review of Clark Gable's marriage history:

Josephine Dillon (1924–1930)

Josephine's portrait indoors in a black top. Photo: Smith Collection

Source: Getty Images

Dillon was a film actress and acting teacher from the United States. The actor first met Dillon, who quickly grew fond of him, in the early 1920s in Portland, Oregon, while he was applying for an acting job at The Little Theatre.

At that time, Josephine was a Los Angeles–based acting teacher, but she had visited Portland to stage the Oregon Rose Festival after being invited by the Chamber of Commerce.

Clark and Josephine began dating shortly after he relocated to Los Angeles around 1924, following her invitation to pursue an acting career in the film industry. According to News Press, Josephine played a vital role in launching Gable's acting career from the moment he moved to Los Angeles.

Even though the Red Dust star was 17 years younger than Dillon, the former couple eventually tied the knot on 13 December 1924, at the Hollywood Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. They later divorced in April 1930. Josephine died on 11 November 1971, aged 87, from pneumonia.

Maria Franklin (1931–1939)

Clark and his third wife, Maria, are standing next to a car. Photo: @dearmrgablecom

Source: UGC

Maria, an American socialite, was Gable's second wife. The ex-couple met and shortly began dating in the late 1920s. They later exchanged marriage vows on 19 June 1931 at a courthouse in Santa Ana, California.

The Mutiny on the Bounty star and Franklin divorced on 8 March 1939. The socialite later died on 24 September 1966, at the age of 82.

Carole Lombard (1939–1942)

Lombard dressed in shorts for a country excursion, circa. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Carole was an American actress known for starring in several movies, such as Hands Across the Table, My Man Godfrey, and Nothing Sacred. The My Man Godfrey star and William first met in 1932 during the filming of No Man of Her Own.

The two reconnected in February 1936 in Los Angeles during the Mayfair Ball's Hollywood party, and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

The couple walked down the aisle on 29 March 1939 in Kingman, Arizona. According to Closer Weekly, Carole is considered Clark’s heart’s true companion. They shared a peaceful life of mutual support on a 20-acre ranch in Encino, California, which they acquired soon after their marriage.

Their marriage ended on 16 January 1942 following the actress' death in a plane crash.

Lady Sylvia Ashley (1949–1952)

Sylvia stands next to an open car door wearing a fur coat in London. Photo: Express

Source: Getty Images

Sylvia, a British model and actress, was Gable's fourth wife. The two first met in 1949 at a party which was hosted by the actor's agent, and shortly began dating. Sylvia and Gable finally tied the knot on 20 December 1949 in Solvang, California.

The former lovebirds divorced on 21 April 1952. The actress later died on 29 June 1977 at the age of 73 from cancer.

Kathleen Gretchen Williams Gable (1955–1960)

Gable and Williams posing for a picture during an outdoor activity. Photo: @Daniela Mascitelli

Source: UGC

The actor’s last wife was Kathleen, an American actress known for starring in films such as The Actress and No Minor Vices. In late 1942, Kathleen declined an offer to be Clark’s blind date after an MGM executive called to invite her to a party they were throwing for him.

Six months later, Kathleen honoured Gable’s invitation to his ranch for dinner, and the two began dating shortly. They broke up amicably after dating for a year.

Gretchen and Clark rekindled their romance in 1954. The two later exchanged marriage vows on 12 July 1955, in Minden, Nevada. Their marriage ended on 16 November 1960, after Gable died of a heart attack. At the time of his death, they were expecting a child.

Williams and Gable’s only biological child, John Clark, was eventually born on 20 March 1961. The actress died on 25 May 1983, from heart failure, at the age of 66.

FAQs

Who was Clark Gable? Clark was an iconic actor and producer from the United States. How old was Clark Gable when he died? The actor was aged 59 when he died on 16 November 1960 in Los Angeles, California. Who were Clark Gable's parents? His parents were William Henry Gable and Adeline Hershelman. How many times did Clark Gable marry? The actor was married five times in his lifetime. Who was Clark Gable's true love? Gable's true love was seemingly his third wife, Carole Lombard. Many sources state that they lived a peaceful life on a ranch between 1939 and 1942. Did Clark Gable have a relationship with Marilyn Monroe? Gable and Marilyn, an actress, never dated in real life. Dating rumours arose after they played each other’s love interests in The Misfits. Who was Clark Gable's male lover? There is no credible evidence confirming that the actor had a male lover.

Clark Gable's spouses have been a topic of discussion since November 1960, when he died of a heart attack. He was married five times throughout his life to notable figures in the entertainment industry, with his last wife being actress Kathleen Gretchen Williams.

Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Grant Dawson’s wife. Grant is married to Elle Wagman, an American mixed martial artist signed to the Fighting Alliance Championship.

Grant Dawson and Elle Wagman first met in 2017 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship. The lovebirds walked down the aisle in November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri. Discover the lesser-known facts about her in this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh