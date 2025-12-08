Former President John Kufuor has explained how he joined the Freemasons in 1957 as a young lawyer in Kumasi

He clarified the difference between Freemasonry and the Illuminati, saying the term was applied later by the public

Kufuor explained that certain rituals in uniform can look intimidating, but they do not involve anything supernatural

John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana's former president, recently spoke about joining the Freemasons on the Delay Show with host, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

He explained that his family and friends, including his siblings, influenced his interest in the organisation.

Kufuor said he officially became a Freemason in 1957 while he was a practising young lawyer in Kumasi.

"I joined in 1957 because my older brother, uncles, and many members of my family were already in it," he said.

He also clarified the confusion between the Freemasons and the Illuminati, with many often confusing the two.

Kuffour clarifies Freemasonry roots, Illuminati rumours

According to him, the name 'Illuminati' came later, and people simply started using it, but this secretive group does not have any links to the Freemasons.

Kufuor provided some background on how Freemasonry is structured in Ghana, with the English introducing three lodges: English, Irish, and Scottish.

He began with the Scottish branch at the Lodge Kumasi.

Later, when he moved to Accra to work as Deputy Foreign Minister, he helped establish the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' lodge, Orbis, where he eventually became the master.

The former president also talked about public perceptions about Freemasonry, admitting that it can seem frightening to outsiders.

He explained that without much knowledge of the group, some of their rituals, especially funerals, may appear strange or confusing.

“If you don’t know much about it and you see their outfits and what they do, you will be scared.

When a member dies, and we hold a funeral in uniform, people even think we are going to bring the person back to life, but that’s not true,” Kufuor said.

Kuffour explains the aim of Freemasonry

Kufuor stated that the Freemasons focus on brotherhood, good character, and helping others, rather than being a secret society with evil intentions.

He added that his own experience shows how family and professional connections can lead people into groups like this.

By openly sharing his story, Kufuor offered the public a rare look inside a group that has long been intriguing, and sometimes worrying, to many.

He also helped correct some misconceptions about Freemasonry and the so-called Illuminati in Ghana, which has captured imaginations for years.

